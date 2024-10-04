Cannabis enthusiasts and heavy metal fans have something new to look forward to. Dimebag Darrell's Cannabis From Hell, a cannabis line honoring the late Pantera and Damageplan guitarist, is hitting the market with its debut product, Pinteras.

These limited-edition pre-rolled pinners are crafted in collaboration with Slimmies and Higher Vibes Solutions, paying homage to Dimebag's legendary rock ‘n’ roll legacy and his love for cannabis.

If you used to love banging your head to hits like Domination, Mouth for War or Revolution Is My Name, then you also know that aside from being a super-talented, extra-heavy string shredder, Dime was also fond of weed. Now he’s got a legacy strain honoring that love.

The brand’s inception began three years ago at Aftershock. Higher Vibes Solutions CEO Scott "SVH" Von Heldt recalls a chance conversation with Rita Haney, Dimebag's widow. "I was there representing one of my cannabis clients when I met Rita and asked if she'd ever considered doing a cannabis brand in Dime's honor," Von Heldt shares. "She told me, ‘Yeah hun, I have, but everybody flaked, and we never found the right partner to make it happen.' My response was, ‘Well, you found the right guy.'"

Dimebag Darrell's Cannabis From Hell introduces Pinteras as ten small joints rolled from a premium hybrid strain called Revolution (Is My Strain), blending Ghost OG and Purple Punch. Future releases include Cemetery Eighths, Blacktooth Grins, and functional Dimetime gummies, promising an authentic tribute to Dimebag's legacy.

When Will ‘Cannabis From Hell’ Be Available?

Launching exclusively around Pantera's headlining performance at the Aftershock Festival on October 10, Pinteras will be available in Sacramento, CA, at select Cookies and Lemonnade dispensaries and Four Twenty Bank in Palm Springs throughout the festival week.

Festival-goers who bring proof of purchase to the Dimebag Hardware booth will receive a special festival-exclusive gift.