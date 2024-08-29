On August 28, 1964, following their sold-out show at the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, The Beatles had an encounter that would reset their creative compass forever. In a room at the Delmonico Hotel in Manhattan, Bob Dylan introduced the Fab Four to cannabis – a move some say shaped the trajectory of rock music.

The Beatles’ First Successful Cannabis Experience

Known for their polished image up to that point, the encounter with Dylan and his pot stash marked the beginning of The Beatles’ transformation into explorers of the mind as they eventually moved toward psychedelic rock. In a Live For Live Music article, Gideon Plotnicki eloquently captures the scene. The meeting was set under humorous circumstances, as Dylan, having misheard the lyrics of “I Want to Hold Your Hand” as “I get high” instead of “I can’t hide,” presumed the band was already familiar with marijuana. To his surprise, the group admitted their previous attempts with weed were unsuccessful.

Get Benzinga’s exclusive analysis and the top news about the cannabis industry and markets daily in your inbox for free. Subscribe to our newsletter here. If you’re serious about the business, you can’t afford to miss out.

That night, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr experienced the full effects of cannabis, apparently for the first time. McCartney, particularly struck by the psychoactive experience, felt as though he was “thinking for the first time,” crafting a theory of “seven levels” of consciousness. Lennon later reminisced about the surreal and laughter-filled evening, noting it was “party time” involving discussions on rock ‘n’ roll, surrealism and plenty of wine.

Ringo Starr recalls that night in 1964 during a 2012 interview on Conan O’Brien’s show.

Beatles’ Deeper Dive Into Psychedelics

This pivotal moment in music history not only altered The Beatles’ perception but also inspired a shift in their musical style. The influence of cannabis, followed by their later experiments with LSD, led to the creation of iconic albums like “Rubber Soul,” “Revolver,” “Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band,” and “Abbey Road.” These albums, infused with innovative sounds and introspective lyrics would define an era and even change the course of popular music.

John Lennon’s journey continued beyond that evening as he and his bandmates delved deeper into the world of psychedelics. The experiences were profound, influencing their music and personal philosophies. Lennon, in particular, faced significant challenges due to his openness about his own cannabis use, including legal battles that nearly led to his deportation from the U.S during the Nixon administration.

As we commemorate the anniversary of that historic night in 1964 and its monumental impact on The Beatles and music at large, it’s evident that Dylan’s introduction of cannabis was not just a casual sharing of a joint. Instead, it turned out to be a catalyst for one of the most influential eras in modern culture.

Read Next:

Image generated with AI tools.