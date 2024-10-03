Rapper Gillie Da King Launches Exclusive Cannabis Strains: Here's Where To Find Them

Philadelphia's own Gillie Da King has officially made his mark on the Pennsylvania cannabis market with the launch of Gillie Grows by Insa. Since its debut on September 27, the exclusive line of cannabis strains has captivated consumers at Restore Dispensaries and is now expanding to additional retailers across the state.

Gillie Da King, a prominent influencer and cannabis connoisseur, partnered with Massachusetts-based cannabis brand Insa to develop three unique strains: Purp 30, Mule Kick and Gillie W'nka. Each strain reflects Gillie's personal taste and dedication to high-quality cannabis, combining distinctive flavors, aromas, and effects for an exceptional user experience.

Gillie's Personal Touch On Every Strain

For Gillie Da King, the opportunity to create a line of cannabis strains was a dream come true. "Having the opportunity to put my personal touch on the conceptualization of these strains was a dream! These strains are top-notch, just like everything Insa cultivates in Pennsylvania. Trust me, the people are going to love it!” he shared.

The strains are a product of close collaboration with Insa's head grower, Kevin Sparks, who praised the partnership: "We combined our expertise and passion to develop these unique strains. From the handpicked terpenes and flavors to the effects Gillie loves, every detail was crafted to deliver a cannabis experience that matches exactly what Gillie looks for in his favorite strains."

The Three Strains: Purp 30, Mule Kick And Gillie W'nka

The Gillie Grows by Insa line includes:

Mule Kick : A hybrid with sweet and sour fruit flavors and a hint of diesel, offering balanced effects that help patients relax without feeling overly tired.

: A hybrid with sweet and sour fruit flavors and a hint of diesel, offering balanced effects that help patients relax without feeling overly tired. Purp 30 : An indica-leaning hybrid featuring creamy grape and earthy gas flavors, providing relaxation for any time of day.

: An indica-leaning hybrid featuring creamy grape and earthy gas flavors, providing relaxation for any time of day. Gillie W'nka: A fruity and creamy hybrid designed for a smooth, relaxing experience that patients have praised for managing anxiety and chronic pain.

A Partnership Built On Loyalty And Expertise

Gillie's relationship with Restore Dispensaries made the partnership a natural fit, according to Taylor Shields, director of marketing for Restore. "Gillie has been a longtime patient of Restore, and we're honored to be the first retailer to showcase his unique product line. As an independently owned dispensary group, it's important to us that we work with loyal partners like Insa, whose mission aligns with ours."

The exclusive Gillie Grows by Insa strains continue to roll out to additional retailers across Pennsylvania, with cannabis enthusiasts and medical patients eager to experience the new products.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.