A Gala For Cannabis Justice: Inside The Last Prisoner Project's NYC Event, Featuring Damian And Stephen Marley

The Last Prisoner Project (LPP) marked a milestone in its relentless fight for justice last weekend at Sony Hall in New York City.

To celebrate the occasion, LPP hosted the Journey to Justice Gala, which brought together a diverse group of advocates, former prisoners and industry leaders.

The gala, an emotional and impactful evening, showcased the human stories behind the fight for cannabis reform. The night's proceeds will support LPP's legal, policy and reentry services, ensuring the continuation of these vital programs. Each table at the gala was named after an LPP constituent. Guests were provided with badges that told the story of those whose lives have been upended by harsh cannabis laws. QR codes on the badges directed attendees to resources and donation platforms, further driving home the urgency of the cause.

Advocacy At The Forefront

Stephanie Shepard, LPP's director of advocacy and a former prisoner herself, opened the event with a deeply personal reflection on her journey. "I was convicted in New York, so it's full circle to be here supporting this cause, when I was supported by so many people in this room," Shepard said, highlighting the powerful community that LPP has built over the years.

Sarah Gersten, LPP's executive director and co-founding member, emphasized the profound impact of the organization's Cannabis Justice Initiative (CJI). "I'm so proud to say that our CJI has represented over 300 clients and reduced over 100 years of prison time for our constituents," Gersten said. Her words resonated even more as she introduced Andy Cox, one of the initiative's success stories. Cox, who had been serving a life sentence for cannabis, was released early thanks to LPP's advocacy. In a moving speech, Cox shared, "If it weren't for LPP and Goodwin, I would still be sitting in a dark and lonely federal prison cell."

Free And Still Fighting

The event also highlighted the importance of public support in driving change. NFL Hall of Famer Calvin "Megatron" Johnson introduced Michael Thompson of Michigan who spent more than two decades behind bars for a nonviolent cannabis sale. National support and LPP's advocacy led to Thompson's clemency in 2021. "They are true fighters. All you gotta do is care, all you gotta do is care," Thompson said passionately.

LPP's co-founding member Mary Bailey took the stage to honor Richard DeLisi, who served 32 years for a nonviolent cannabis offense. DeLisi's story is a symbol of the devastation caused by unjust cannabis laws. Since his release in 2020, DeLisi and his family have been vocal advocates for reform, using their cannabis brand, DeLisioso, to raise funds for LPP and other organizations. Bailey reflected on witnessing DeLisi's reunion with his family. "I will never forget the feeling of watching a family reunite after 32 years."

A Call For Clemency And Reform

Among the event’s notable moments was a message from Maryland Governor Wes Moore, who praised LPP's ‘Pen to Right History’ campaign. The initiative challenges leaders across the U.S. to follow his example by signing executive clemency orders to release individuals incarcerated for cannabis. JoJo Simmons also presented an award to Richeda Sinclair for her advocacy work on behalf of her father, Ricardo Ashmeade, who is currently serving a 22-year sentence for a cannabis offense.

The emotional weight of the evening peaked when LPP's advocacy associate Donte West honored his former prison bunkmate, Kyle Page. Their stories of incarceration and subsequent advocacy reflect the resilience and determination of those still fighting for freedom.

A Night Of Unforgettable Performances

In addition to the inspiring speeches, the gala featured performances that energized the room. Damian and Stephen Marley took the stage for an acoustic medley, including their hit song “Medication,” followed by a tribute to their father, Bob Marley, with “Get Up, Stand Up.” M-1 and Umi of dead prez performed their iconic track “Hip-Hop” and Keith Shocklee of Public Enemy closed the night with a DJ set that kept the crowd dancing.

Importance Of Continued Support

The night was made possible through the generous support of sponsors, including HBI International, makers of RAW rolling papers, which have donated $200,000 to LPP's reentry grant program. Their contributions, along with those of Dutchie, Goodwin, Wana Brand Foundation and others, have enabled LPP to continue its mission to free cannabis prisoners and help them rebuild their lives.

For those unable to attend, LPP continues its work through initiatives like the #Countdown4Clemency campaign, pushing for President Biden to grant clemency to those still imprisoned for cannabis offenses. More information can be found on LPP's website.

Photo Credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Last Prisoner Project

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.