Iowa Democrats are prioritizing cannabis legalization in their 2025 legislative agenda, said House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst during a recent conference.

Through this agenda, Democrats are aiming to rally voter support and expand their representation in the Iowa House. With Republicans holding a majority, Democrats see marijuana reform, among public education, reproductive freedom and reducing costs for families as critical issues that could sway undecided voters, reported Iowa Dispatch.

Focus On Cannabis Legalization

Konfrst noted that more than 60% of Iowans support marijuana legalization.

“These are issues that are reflected and supported by more than 50% of Iowans, not just Democrats,” Konfrst said. Democrats say the aligning with public opinion on cannabis will help them gain momentum going into the 2025 session.

The changing landscape also plays a significant role in the push for legalization.

House Minority Whip Lindsay James pointed out that neighboring states like Illinois and Wisconsin have already legalized cannabis and that weed products are making their way into Iowa, putting pressure on lawmakers. "We want to regulate it so that we can have a safe product and keep it out of the hands of kids," James said.

Reproductive Freedom

In addition to cannabis reform, Iowa Democrats are also pushing for reproductive freedom.

They are seeking to restore abortion rights and have committed to introduce a constitutional amendment ensuring them. They intend to fight the six-week abortion ban currently in place, while also working on expanding exemptions and clarifying existing laws to protect reproductive health.

Cover: AI generated image