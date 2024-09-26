Psilocybin Breakthrough: Study Reveals Potential Application For Body Dysmorphic Disorder

A groundbreaking study from New York’s Columbia University suggests that psilocybin, the psychoactive compound in magic mushrooms may offer relief to individuals suffering from body dysmorphic disorder (BDD). The research, published in Psychedelics, explored the effects of psilocybin on brain function in BDD patients, revealing significant changes in brain connectivity that may alleviate the obsessive thought patterns central to the disorder.

Body Dysmorphic Disorder: More Than Skin Deep

BDD is a mental health condition marked by an obsessive focus on perceived physical flaws, often leading to distress and isolation. Traditional treatments, including cognitive-behavioral therapy and antidepressants, have offered limited success for many. In this new study, eight adults with moderate-to-severe BDD received a single 25 mg dose of psilocybin, followed by brain scans and symptom assessments. The study was supported by COMPASS Pathways CMPS and conducted using the company’s proprietary synthetic formulation, COMP360.

Study Reveals Long-Lasting Symptom Relief

Results showed increased brain connectivity, especially within the Executive Control Network (ECN), which is essential for cognitive flexibility and goal-directed behavior. The ECN also enhanced its connections with the Default Mode Network, associated with self reflection and the Salience Network, which helps prioritize information. These changes predicted a noticeable reduction in BDD symptoms, maintained for up to 12 weeks post-treatment.

A Step Forward, But More Research Is Needed

While the study offers hope, the researchers, including lead author Dr. Xi Zhu, caution that larger controlled trials are needed to confirm psilocybin’s efficacy as a treatment for BDD. The small sample size and absence of a placebo group limit the study's conclusions. Still, the findings represent a promising step toward using psychedelics to address conditions resistant to conventional therapies.

Convert image made with AI