Chronic Migraines And Cannabis: How One Mom Found Relief After A Lifetime Of Pain

Toria Lyttle, a 43-year-old mother from Newtownards, in Northern Ireland, turned to medical marijuana to manage her severe migraines, which have plagued her since childhood.

With monthly prescription costs reaching up to 350 pounds sterling ($366), Toria's case underscores the ongoing challenges of accessing alternative treatments for chronic pain in the UK, reported Fox 54 News.

Living With Chronic Migraines

Toria has battled migraines since she was nine. The situation became worse when doctors diagnosed her with a benign brain tumor three years ago.

Despite the diagnosis, her migraines persisted, leading to years of disrupted sleep, pain and an inability to live her life fully. "I've lived with these awful migraines my whole life, but no one could ever tell me why I suffered with them," Toria said.

Before turning to medical cannabis, she had been prescribed various painkillers, none of which eased her symptoms, often making her feel worse. Desperate for a solution, Toria approached her doctor in September 2023 about trying medical marijuana.

Turning To Medical Cannabis

After consulting with a specialist at the private medical cannabis clinic Alternaleaf, Toria received a prescription for 30 grams of THC-containing cannabis each month. She now vapes two to four doses daily, depending on the severity of her symptoms. She says the change has been transformative.

"Medicinal cannabis has allowed me to live again," she said. "It has lightened my world because I don't feel terrified about the next migraine anymore and it's much fairer for the people around me, too, because my temper is so much better."

Though the cannabis has not eliminated her pain entirely, it has significantly improved her condition, allowing her to sleep through the night and function during the day.

"It hasn't taken the pain away completely, but I can manage it now," she added.

Cannabis Study Confirms Efficacy For Migraine Sufferers

Meanwhile, research presented at the 2023 American Headache Society Annual Meeting validates the effectiveness of cannabis for migraines, echoing the life-changing relief experienced by Lyttle.

The study, led by Dr. Nathaniel Schuster, found that a combination of THC and CBD significantly reduced migraine symptoms within two hours of use.

Patients were randomly assigned to either tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) 6%, a mix of THC and cannabinoid (CBD) 11%, CBD 11% and placebo cannabis.

“The doses that we used are probably lower than what a lot of people out there are using on their own, and higher doses do not necessarily mean more effective,” Schuster said. “The highness patients were having in the study was not very high, probably somewhere between a 2-4 out of 10 on subjective highness."

Migraines affect 47 million Americans, 75% of whom are women. Although a splitting headache is one symptom, migraine attacks can include visual disturbances, nausea, extreme light and sound sensitivity, brain fog and debilitating pain.

