NYC's First Weed Shop Brings Back 'Weed & Read,' Curated Cannabis Meets Visually Stunning Books

Housing Works Cannabis Co. (HWCC), New York City's first legal dispensary, has officially relaunched its popular ‘Weed & Read' program, returning after a brief summer hiatus.

The initiative offers participants a thoughtfully curated cannabis experience paired with a selection of books, creating an inviting space for readers to unwind and elevate their literary journey.

In dialogue with amNY, Sasha Nutgent, HWCC's director of retail cannabis, explained how the concept was born: "We realized quickly that the cannabis industry revolves around community and one way that we wanted to engage the community a little better was trying to figure out what people's interests are.

"Something that one of our staff members brought to our attention was like, oh, what about the coffee table books, what about reading? Those are really cool to do when you're high. And then, Weed & Read was born."

Evolving The Experience With Visual Selections

Originally, the books selected for ‘Weed & Read' aligned with HWCC's mission to promote LGBTQ+, BIPOC and women-led brands.

While this mission remains at the heart of the program, Nutgent noted that participants provided valuable feedback, requesting more visually stimulating content.

"This year, we've decided to go into more coffee table in our books because some feedback that we got was that [participants would] love to see more like graphic books and novels be incorporated," Nutgent said.

For October, HWCC will feature “The Incomplete Highsnobiety Guide to Street Fashion and Culture,” a book that delves into street fashion’s most influential figures. November will bring “Little Book of New York Style” and December will showcase “A Weed is a Flower: Artful Cannabis Photography.”

Elevate Your Reading With Curated Cannabis Books And Handpicked Bundles

In the ‘Weed & Read’ program, authors hand-pick cannabis products to pair with each book, enhancing the book’s themes. These curated cannabis bundles offer an immersive and enjoyable experience, says Nutgent.

"I think depending on the strain that you're consuming at the moment, it might pique your creativity or make you open your mind up to little different opportunities and different ideas," she said. "So I think that when you're high and you're engaging in consuming while looking at photo books or while reading, it just enhances the experience."

Nutgent is confident the program has been a success, with past bundles consistently selling out.

"Overall, it's been really positive and I'm really glad that we decided to go this route because I don't think anybody else is doing anything like this," Nutgent concluded.

