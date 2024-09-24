DEA Boosts Psychedelics Production For Research, Cannabis Quotas Hold Steady Ahead Of Rescheduling

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has unveiled new production quotas for Schedule I and II controlled substances, with a notable emphasis on boosting the supply of certain psychedelics for research purposes. As Marijuana Moment reported, among the substances marked for increased production are psilocybin, psilocyn and ibogaine, reflecting growing scientific interest in their therapeutic potential. At the same time, marijuana production quotas have remained unchanged as the agency prepares for a pivotal decision regarding its rescheduling.

Increased Psychedelic Production To Support Research

In the revised 2024 and newly proposed 2025 quotas, the DEA is advocating for a significant increase in the manufacturing of psychedelics such as psilocybin and psilocyn. The 2024 quotas have been raised to 30,000 grams and 36,000 grams, respectively, with those levels continuing into 2025. Similarly, ibogaine production will jump from 150 grams to 210 grams in 2025 to accommodate rising demand for research.

"These proposed increases are to support research and clinical trials by DEA-registered Schedule I researchers," the Administration stated. "DEA remains committed to ensuring that all patients with legitimate medical need can access appropriately prescribed medications."

Cannabis Quotas Remain Stable Amid Rescheduling Consideration

While the psychedelics sector sees expanded opportunities for research, cannabis quotas remain static. Since 2023, the DEA has maintained its marijuana aggregate production quota (APQ) at 6,675,000 grams; quotas for other substances like DMT, MDMA, LSD and mescaline also remain unchanged. This stability in cannabis production quotas comes as the DEA gears up for an administrative hearing in December to consider moving cannabis to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act.

Research Barriers For Cannabis Likely To Persist

Should cannabis be rescheduled, it could alter how researchers access the plant for studies, removing it from the annual APQ process. However, rescheduling alone may not fully ease research barriers, as noted in a recent report by the Congressional Research Service. The report points out that even with a shift to Schedule III, “medical researchers and drug sponsors of marijuana or CBD containing drugs would not benefit from these looser restrictions associated with rescheduling without congressional action.”

Psychedelics Gain Ground In Mental Health Treatment

The DEA’s heightened focus on psychedelic production comes at a time when studies and anecdotal reports, including from U.S. Rep Morgan Luttrell (R-TX), are highlighting their promise in treating serious mental health conditions. Ibogaine, for example, is gaining attention as a potential treatment for addiction, with researchers and advocates urging the DEA to support further exploration.

Amid these developments, the DEA will also address other psychedelic issues in a forthcoming 10-day hearing related to a proposed ban on two psychedelic compounds, DOI and DOC. The hearing follows a federal court ruling that dismissed a lawsuit challenging the agency’s scheduling process for these substances.

In parallel, the Food and Drug Administration recently rejected an application for MDMA-assisted therapy, a decision that has spurred bipartisan criticism. Despite this setback, the increasing focus on psychedelic research signals a broader shift in the DEA's approach to drug policy, particularly as it relates to substances with potential therapeutic value.

