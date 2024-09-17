France's Cannabis Plans Face Delays, Israel's Secret Weed Lab And More Global Updates

Irish Psychiatrists Demand Immediate Ban On This Synthetic Cannabinoid Over Safety Risks

Ireland's public is worried about semi-synthetic cannabis and its availability across the European country. The College of Psychiatrists of Ireland urged the Government to swiftly ban the distribution and sale of products containing Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).

HHC is a semi-synthetic cannabinoid and a hydrogenated form of THC, which could lead to adverse side effects and severe psychosis, according to the College of Psychiatrists. European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) data suggest that HHC emerged in late 2021 in the U.S. and gained popularity in Europe in 2022.

Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) released its latest annual report recently emphasizing that synthetic cannabis products pose a public risk.

Although relatively new, HHC already appears as a component in a “platter of poly-drug use” in roughly 20% of all presentations to adolescent addiction services in Ireland, reported RTÉ News.

“The Government's job is simple, it must enforce the laws we currently have as the sale of psychoactive drugs such as HHC and similar compounds is prohibited under the Criminal Justice (Psychoactive Substances) Act 2010," Consultant Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Professor Bobby Smyth said. "This act allows for people and businesses selling HHC to be prosecuted.”

Why France's Push For Medical Cannabis By 2025 Faces Uncertain Delays

The French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM) has sought to make cannabis-based treatments available by 2025 to patients nationwide. However, widespread use of medical cannabis in France is now unlikely to happen prior to 2026, reported Business of Cannabis.

Why? To meet the 31 December 2024 deadline for medicinal product authorizations, France was required to notify the European Commission (EC) by mid-2024 about aligning cannabis production and distribution with EU law. Despite initial readiness before the summer recess, delays and political uncertainty have stalled this process.

The Direction Générale de la Santé (DGS) has stated that the notification hasn’t taken place due to ongoing political issues, leaving future government approval uncertain. This notification is essential for advancing the widespread use of medical cannabis, as the EC needs up to six months to review it and the legislation must be integrated into French law, prior to ANSM collecting and processing the drug applications.

Underground Cannabis Lab Uncovered In Israel

Israeli police have seized more than 600 cannabis plants worth NIS 1,000,000 ($267,542) this weekend in an underground marijuana lab in the Negev. The plants weighing roughly 140 kilograms were found inside a tunnel near the Arad Bedouin towns, according to a Tuesday police report.

The tunnel was built for the purpose of cannabis cultivation and production, reported The Jerusalem Post. The bust was part of a nationwide operation "Emergency Halt."

Over the years, Israel has grown into an international giant in the cannabis industry. Regulatory reforms that took effect last year allowed physicians to prescribe cannabis to patients as a first-line treatment. Moreover, in the wake of the war in Gaza, particularly, Israel has seen a significant increase in the number of licensed medical cannabis patients.

