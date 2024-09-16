Georgia Tightens Hemp Laws: New Restrictions On Age Limits, Edibles, Store Locations To Take Effect Oct. 1

Georgia is making sweeping changes to its hemp industry, with new regulations set to take full effect on Oct. 1, 2024.

Governor Brian Kemp signed Bill 494 into law in late April, introducing strict guidelines on cannabis product sales, advertising, and store locations, The Telegraph reported.

Age Restrictions Tightened

A major component of the new law is the introduction of an age restriction, banning the sale of CBD and cannabis products to anyone under 21. Governor Kemp raised the legal age in response to concerns about hemp products, particularly edibles, being marketed to resemble popular children’s snacks.

The law aims to address this issue directly by mandating that no product should be "attractive to children" or mimic any existing snack brand. To further safeguard minors, all cannabis products must now be "tamper-evident and child-resistant," ensuring extra layers of protection.

Hemp Stores Face New Location Rules

The law goes beyond product marketing, imposing new zoning restrictions on hemp stores across the state.

Any retailer selling cannabis products must now be located at least 500 feet from schools—whether public or private—where elementary or secondary education is provided.

Stores Will Pull Certain Edibles From Shelves

In a move that may disrupt some hemp retailers, Bill 494 bans the sale of CBD or cannabis-infused food products such as chocolates and alcoholic beverages. However, not all edibles are off-limits.

Gummies, a popular form of CBD, will remain legal under the new law, as do oils that aren’t mixed into any type of food or drink.

For store owners, this means acting quickly to remove prohibited products from shelves. The law requires immediate compliance for any food-based CBD product, meaning that those who continue to sell banned items may face significant penalties.

