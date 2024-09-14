Italian Lower House Bans Hemp Products – AKA 'Cannabis Light' – Sparking Controversy And Industry Outrage

The Italian parliament’s lower house voted Thursday to ban the sale and distribution of low-THC hemp flowers and products, often referred to as “cannabis light.” The decision came after a 157 to 109 vote in favor of amending the Security Bill to ban these substances, which have been legal and available in Italy since 2017.

Prohibition Extends To Hemp Derivatives

The new law stipulates a comprehensive prohibition on the import, transfer, processing and distribution of hemp inflorescences, including any semi-processed, dried, or shredded forms, according to EFA News. This extends to products derived from these inflorescences, such as extracts, resins and oils. Contrary to claims by major agricultural federations, the regulation does not entirely outlaw hemp processing but specifically targets its use in any form that could be construed as recreational.

Opposition Criticizes Italy's Hemp Ban, Comparing It To Prohibiting Nutmeg

The measure has sparked significant controversy, with opposition parties criticizing the ban as excessive and likening it to prohibiting substances as innocuous as nutmeg. “When it has a low THC content, cannabis has the same psychoactive effect as basil,” argued Rachele Scarpa, a lawmaker from the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), reported ANSA. Opposition figures, including Gianmauro Dell'Olio of the 5-Star Movement and Angelo Bonelli of the Green-Left Alliance, have expressed concerns about the economic implications of the ban, suggesting that it benefits illicit markets more than the public.

Hemp Ban Threatens 11,000 Jobs But Still Legal For Industrial Use

However, despite these objections, the law maintains legality for the use of hemp in certain industrial applications, such as textiles and construction and for pharmaceutical purposes under medical prescription. This legislative change marks a significant shift in Italy’s approach to controlled substances, eliminating the previous distinction between “soft” and “hard” drugs under the guise of public safety.

In addition to the social and legal implications, experts have warned that the ban could jeopardize approximately 11,000 jobs in Italy’s hemp sector. Cannabis trade groups, including Federcanapa, argue that the law may violate European Union regulations on free competition and the movement of goods. Moreover, cannabis attorney Giacomo Bulleri emphasized that the ban would disrupt the entire supply chain, affecting not only “cannabis light” but also industrial hemp, further intensifying the industry’s concerns.

