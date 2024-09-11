Italian Regional Court Suspends Ban On CBD, Future Of Hemp Sector's 15k Workers Still Uncertain Despite Protests

In a positive development for the threatened hemp industry in Italy, the Regional Administrative Court of Lazio temporarily suspended a decree that would classify CBD as a narcotic.

“The Lazio Regional Administrative Court today suspended the decree on CBD (cannabidiol, ed.) from the Ministry of Health because there is no evidence that it is a substance that creates dependency and risks of abuse," said Mark Grimaldi, vice president of Green-Left Alliance (AVS), speaking in the Chamber on the Security bill, reported Agenzia Nova. "This news calls into question part of the discussion currently underway in the Chamber: we are asking for the removal of the provisions from article 18 onwards of the Security bill.”

What happened: In July, the joint Constitutional Affairs and Justice committees of the Chamber voted to add an amendment prohibiting cannabis flowers of all types to the Security Bill. If the amendment passes into law, it would classify all cannabis and hemp flowers as narcotics regardless of THC content.

The proposal was first introduced in June, aiming to ban hemp flowers from “import, processing, possession, transfer, distribution, trade, transport, dispatch, delivery, sale to the public and for consumption, even in semi-finished, dried or shredded form.” This would effectively ban the entire flower tips of the plant, including stems, stalks and flowers.

Even though the country's hemp industry united in a protest against the government’s ban, the future of the broader hemp sector remains uncertain, writes the Business of Cannabis.

“For the second time, the Lazio Regional Administrative Court has stopped the Meloni government’s ideological fury on light cannabis, accepting the appeal of the sector’s entrepreneurs.” said Angelo Bonelli, spokesperson for Europa Verde and deputy of AVS. “A decision that re-establishes a sector that has been mystified and persecuted by the Meloni government until now. Now we need to find solutions to protect the sector.”

Bonelli reminded people that, "light cannabis is not a drug, as established by the 2020 Court of Justice ruling, and is used in many sectors of our country: from clothing to construction. Light cannabis is marketed throughout Europe and instead Italy says no only for an ideological question, making Italians believe something that is absolutely false. It is a defeat for the Meloni government and its ideological fury.”

Why it matters: Shortly after the Constitutional Affairs and Justice committee proposed an amendment effectively killing the hemp sector, cannabis trade groups, including Canapa Sativa Italia (CSI) and Federcanapa sent a letter to the European Commission contesting the amendment. They argued it could “violate European Union law on free competition and the free movement of goods.” The groups said the sector employs more than 15,000 workers and has a turnover of 500 million euros ($546M).

Then, protests spread across the country, including outside governmental offices in Brindisi organized by the Italian General Confederation of Labour (CGIL), Italy's oldest trade union representing over five million members. Protesters included representatives from several political parties, including Più Europa, PD, M5S, and AVS, with the slogan "We are not illegal; we are work, environment, agriculture, innovation, and research."

Furthermore, a press conference was held at the Chamber of Deputies to challenge the government’s proposed amendment, with Canapa Sativa Italia, Federcanapa, Copagri, and the CIA-Agricoltori Italiani (Confederazione Italiana Agricoltori).

What's next: The legal battle continues as this decision is only temporary. The industry now awaits further full judicial review.

