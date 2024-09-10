Vangst, cannabis industry’s leading hiring platform, announced Tuesday its acquisition of GreenForce, a temporary staffing agency operating in Oregon and Arizona. This move, effective immediately, positions Vangst for further expansion both regionally and nationally, marking its second major buyout in 2024.

GreenForce: Pioneers In Cannabis Labor Services

Founded in 2016, GreenForce has carved a niche in providing specialized labor services such as harvesting, cultivation and trimming, primarily catering to licensed cannabis operators. With over 100 active clients across Oregon and Arizona, GreenForce’s integration into Vangst is anticipated to leverage its existing footprint to fuel growth plans.

CEO's Perspective

Ryan Rosenfeld, the founder and CEO of GreenForce, expressed enthusiasm about the new chapter under Vangst. “This transaction will give us the opportunity to expand more aggressively than ever before, provide an even more superior experience to our customers and workforce and most importantly, continue to uplift the cannabis industry,” Rosenfeld said in a press release. He will join Vangst as the chief business officer, bringing his extensive industry experience to the fore.

Similarly, Karson Humiston, founder and CEO of Vangst, praised Rosenfeld as a “phenomenal entrepreneur” and emphasized the shared goal of automating cannabis hiring. “We are honored to welcome GreenForce customers and Ryan to the Vangst family,” said Humiston.

Vangst’s Vision For 1 Million Cannabis Jobs

This acquisition strengthens Vangst’s foothold as an industry leader in cannabis hiring and increases its client base to over 1,800, encompassing 90% of the top U.S. cannabis operators. Vangst boasts a network of 150,000 workers and is heavily investing in technology to streamline the hiring process for businesses and employees alike.

According to its 2024 jobs report, the company plays a crucial role in a rapidly expanding market that expects to see employment figures surge to 1,000,000 full-time cannabis positions within the next five years. By acquiring GreenForce, Vangst reinforces its mission to fill every job—temporary and full-time—in the cannabis industry.

