European Cannabis Producer Cantourage Reports 62% Revenue Increase, Projects Positive EBITDA

Cantourage Group SE reported its financial results for the period from January 1 to August 30, 2024, revealing revenue of EUR 24.9 million ($27.5 million). This marks a 62% increase compared to the same period in 2023, when the company had EUR 15.4 million in revenue. Moreover, revenue for the first seven months of 2024 is higher than Cantourage's total revenue for the full year 2023, which amounted to EUR 23.6 million.

“Our current business performance clearly shows that we took the right steps in preparation for the partial legalization of cannabis in Germany," stated Cantourage’s CEO Philip Schetter, according to translation. "In addition to expanding our range of high-quality cannabis products from around the world, we were able to scale our production capacities and strengthen our partnerships with growers and pharmacies just in time. This now enables us to sustainably meet the expected increase in demand. We are confident that the medical cannabis market offers significant opportunities, both now and in the future.”

According to the report, the major drivers for the revenue growth include the continued expansion of its cannabis flower business in Germany and the UK, and also the advancement of its Telecan platform, which provides an online pathway for German medical marijuana patients to access cannabis treatments. The partial legalization of cannabis in Germany in April 2024 also contributed to this upward trend.

In August 2024 alone, Cantourage achieved a record monthly revenue of EUR 4.9 million, a 188% increase compared to August 2023 (EUR 1.7 million). This surpasses the company's previous monthly record of EUR 4.1 million set in June 2024.

The Berlin-based cannabis company is projecting total annual revenue of EUR 37 million to EUR 43 million for 2024, with expectations of continued growth and a positive EBITDA for the year. The company was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2022 under the symbol “HIGH.”

"The news agency Reuters reported a few months ago that there are currently around 4.5 million cannabis consumers in Germany alone. However, the market potential is enormous not only with regard to Germany—we are also currently seeing a continuous opening of cannabis markets in other European countries,” Schetter continued. “For Cantourage, this will—of that we are certain—offer extraordinary growth opportunities in the future. Our flexible business model is predestined to leverage the large market potential in Europe and generate further strong growth for our company. We continue to expect that we will achieve a positive EBITDA for the full year 2024.”

Photo: Courtesy of HTWE via Shutterstock