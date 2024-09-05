Mounting Research Supports Cannabis As Health Care Tool: Plant Compounds Relieve Endometriosis Pain And Reduce Fatigue, Studies Find

As the therapeutic potential of cannabis continues to garner attention, two recent studies have revealed its benefits in managing symptoms for those with endometriosis and reducing daytime fatigue in patients using CBD. Both studies, published in peer-reviewed journals, provide important insights into how cannabis-related treatments may enhance the quality of life for various patient groups. Here, we break down each study’s findings.

Cannabis Eases Pain For Endometriosis Patients

A study conducted in Berlin, Germany, surveyed more than 900 patients diagnosed with endometriosis, with findings published in the Archives of Gynecology and Obstetrics. Researchers uncovered that nearly 20% of respondents reported using cannabis or cannabis-based products to manage their pain and related symptoms. This aligns with earlier research highlighting cannabis’ efficacy in managing chronic pain conditions.

The study revealed that cannabis stood out as one of the most effective self-management methods, scoring an impressive 7.6 out of 10 in symptom relief. The most significant improvements were seen in patients’ sleep quality (91%), menstrual pain (90%) and non-cyclic pain (80%). Moreover, around 90% of participants using cannabis reported a reduced need for other pain medications.

In terms of side effects, cannabis use appeared to be relatively well-tolerated, with fatigue being the most commonly reported issue, affecting 17% of users. Other side effects were rare, occurring in 5% or fewer of the respondents.

"The use of cannabis [has] a significant impact on the overall well-being and quality of life of women with endometriosis,” researchers stated. “The study indicates that there is a significant interest and demand for additional therapeutic options, and cannabis can potentially become an important part of a multimodal therapy approach for treating endometriosis."

These results echo similar findings from studies conducted in Canada and Australia, further solidifying cannabis as a promising therapeutic for endometriosis-related pain.

CBD Reduces Daytime Fatigue, New Trial Shows

A separate study out of Split, Croatia, published in Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research, focused on the effects of CBD on daytime fatigue and psychological well-being. The randomized, placebo-controlled trial examined participants’ responses over five-week intervals, where subjects were administered either CBD or a placebo.

The findings revealed a marked improvement in participants’ energy levels and a reduction in daytime sleepiness for those who used CBD. Specifically, researchers noted significant improvements in participants' Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS) scores and overall vitality. CBD users also reported enhancements in psychological well-being, distinguishing it from the placebo group.

Interestingly, although CBD alleviated fatigue and daytime sleepiness, the study found no noticeable improvement in overall sleep quality—a result that contrasts with previous studies linking CBD administration with better sleep in patients with sleep disturbances.

"Five-week administration of CBD, but not of placebo, resulted in improvement of ESS [Epworth sleepiness scale] score as well as fatigue/vitality and psychological well-being," researchers said.

This study contributes to the growing body of research supporting CBD's potential in mitigating symptoms related to fatigue and stress, especially for those managing chronic health conditions like hypertension.

Cannabis Emerges As A Health Care Tool

Both studies provide valuable insights into how cannabis and CBD can be integrated into therapeutic approaches for symptom management. Whether it's alleviating chronic pain for endometriosis patients or combating daytime fatigue, these findings underscore the growing potential for cannabis-based therapies in improving the quality of life for patients dealing with a range of conditions.

