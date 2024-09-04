Wisconsin Tribal Leaders Spearhead Push For Cannabis Legalization: The Wellness Campaign

The Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association (ICIA) and the Wisconsin Tribal Task Force on Cannabis unveiled their latest initiative on Tuesday. Named the Wisconsin Wellness campaign, it is aimed squarely at the legalization of medical cannabis in the state.

As the only state in the Upper Midwest yet to embrace either medicinal or adult-use marijuana, Wisconsin finds itself isolated amidst neighbors with bustling cannabis economies.

Improving Life Quality For Wisconsinites With Medical Cannabis

Michael Decorah, founder of the Wisconsin Tribal Task Force on Cannabis, highlighted the difficult choice Wisconsin residents face. “Right now, there's no bill for legalizing cannabis in our state. Our citizens are having to make a choice of whether to really commit a crime to go get their medicine and bring it back to the state,” Decorah explained during a press conference, reported The Daily Cardinal.

Get Benzinga’s exclusive analysis and the top news about the cannabis industry and markets daily in your inbox for free. Subscribe to our newsletter here. If you’re serious about the business, you can’t afford to miss out.

The campaign’s significance is about legality, accessibility and health. Kristin White Eagle, a Ho-Chunk District II Representative, shared a poignant personal narrative underscoring the potential life-changing benefits of medical cannabis, particularly for veterans like her grandfather.

Various studies, including NIH research noted by The Daily Cardinal, support the medical efficacy of cannabis for conditions like PTSD and seizure disorders, emphasizing its role in improving life quality.

Wisconsin Wellness campaign

The Economic Potential Of Cannabis Legalization In Wisconsin

The campaign also casts light on the broader social and economic benefits of legalization extending beyond health. "There's businesses out there that are really doing the due diligence to create good, viable medicine, and we want to make sure that those businesses are protected as well," said Rob Pero, ICIA founder and local cannabis entrepreneur. "Whatever sort of legislation does roll out, we are not for criminalization, we are for regulation," Pero added.

Echoing Pero, State Senator Melissa Agard (D) argued that legalizing and taxing cannabis could generate substantial tax income for the state, mirroring successful outcomes in neighboring Illinois and Michigan. Notably, Agard projected over $160 million in annual tax revenue for Wisconsin, coinciding with the prosperity seen in these states.

Tribal Leaders Pioneering Cannabis Legalization

As the Wisconsin Wellness campaign seeks to reshape the medical cannabis landscape in Wisconsin, it aligns with the broader movement discussed at the upcoming Sovereignty Summit in Humboldt County. This pivotal gathering will bring together tribal leaders from across the U.S. to explore the creation and expansion of cannabis markets within tribal territories, harnessing the unique sovereign status of tribal territories as a strategic advantage. By fostering collaborative efforts, the summit aims to pave new paths for cannabis markets in regions where legalization has yet to take hold.

Read Next: