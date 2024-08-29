Tribal Nations Convene For Sovereignty Summit: Shaping Future Of Inclusive Cannabis Markets

Cookies, the globally recognized cannabis and lifestyle brand, is teaming up with Native Humboldt Farms to co-host the Sovereignty Summit, a three-day educational forum aimed at empowering Tribal Nations to establish and thrive in the cannabis industry. Scheduled for September 5-7, and backed by AROYA, a cannabis cultivation platform dedicated to fostering impactful partnerships within the industry, the event will take place at the Cookies' One Log Campus in Humboldt County, Northern California. The summit is designed to bring together Tribal leaders, policy advocates, and experts in Tribal law to navigate the unique opportunities and challenges faced by sovereign nations entering the cannabis market.

Empowering Sovereign Markets

The Sovereignty Summit represents a critical moment for Tribal Nations as they explore the potential of cannabis markets within their sovereign territories. Lindsey Renner, founder of Native Humboldt Farms and an enrolled member of the Round Valley Indian Tribes, emphasized the significance of this gathering. "Tribal Nations are in a unique position, operating with a level of sovereignty similar to foreign nations," Renner explained. "We're seeing a lot of tribes getting into cannabis individually. It’s an important moment to facilitate collaboration and bring Tribal leaders together. This summit will provide the opportunity for leaders of these nations to bridge the gap and share resources and be stronger together."

The summit will feature a series of panels, roundtable discussions and networking opportunities led by figures in the cannabis industry. The event will host leaders from 23 influential Tribal Nations across the United States, including the Flandreau Santee Sioux of South Dakota, Fort Belknap Indian Community of Montana, Red Lake Nation of Minnesota and the Muscogee Nation of Oklahoma. The goal is to provide these leaders with the knowledge, resources and support necessary to succeed in the Tribal cannabis markets.

Amanda Friedman, head of social impact at Cookies, stressed the importance of sharing experiences from mature cannabis markets to guide Tribal leaders. "Shaping newly emerging markets is no small feat," she said. "Our goal is to further empower Tribal leaders with learnings from mature markets, to share knowledge & resources, and provide access to existing ecosystems to support a successful Tribal market."