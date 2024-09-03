Psychedelic Therapy Needs To Move Beyond Mystical Experiences, Say Researchers In New Study

Psychedelics, such as psilocybin, DMT, mescaline and LSD have attracted increasing attention for their potential mental health benefits. These substances elicit profound acute subjective effects, ranging from altered cognition and perception to intense emotional experiences. While mystical experiences are often highlighted, a new review published in Nature Reviews Psychology emphasizes that the therapeutic potential of psychedelics extends far beyond these mystical states.

Therapeutic Potential And Risks

Psychedelics have shown promise in treating mood and substance use disorders, with some studies suggesting their ability to provide profound and lasting relief. The acute subjective effects experienced during a psychedelic session—such as emotional breakthroughs, heightened affect and a sense of connectedness—are believed to be key drivers of these therapeutic outcomes. However, the review notes that these benefits are not universal, and psychedelics can also induce challenging psychological states, including anxiety, existential struggles and depersonalization, which sometimes necessitate therapeutic intervention, according to the authors David B. Yaden, Sean P. Goldy, Brandon Weiss and Roland R. Griffiths,

The review underscores the importance of understanding these acute effects within a clinical context, as they may hold the key to both the benefits and risks associated with psychedelic therapy. Importantly, while some research suggests that the therapeutic benefits of psychedelics may not require these acute subjective experiences, other studies highlight their critical role in achieving lasting positive outcomes.

Measuring Acute Subjective Effects

The review critiques methods of measuring acute subjective effects of psychedelics, pointing out inconsistencies and limitations that hinder both research and clinical practice. Existing psychometric tools, such as the Mystical Experience Questionnaire and the 5-Dimensional Altered States of Consciousness scale, have been widely used to assess these effects. However, the authors argue that these tools often fail to capture the full range of experiences and may not adequately predict long-term therapeutic outcomes.

To advance the field, the review calls for the development of new, more comprehensive measures that can accurately assess the diverse acute effects of psychedelics. This includes incorporating insights from psychological science and creating tools that are validated through rigorous empirical testing.

Implications For Future Research

The review's findings have significant implications for the future of psychedelic research and therapy. By moving beyond a narrow focus on mystical experiences, researchers can develop a more nuanced understanding of how psychedelics affect the mind and contribute to mental health. This, in turn, can lead to the development of more effective therapeutic protocols that maximize the benefits of these substances while minimizing their risks.

As public and scientific interest in psychedelics continues to grow, the need for data-driven, empirically validated measures becomes ever more critical. The review offers actionable recommendations for researchers and clinicians, including best practices for measuring acute subjective effects and suggestions for developing the next generation of psychometric tools.

Cover image made with AI