Supporters of an amendment to expand Arkansas’s medical cannabis laws have submitted over 150,000 voter signatures, aiming to ensure the proposal appears on the November ballot. The group, Arkansans for Patient Access (APA) announced Friday the submission of 38,933 additional signatures, building on the 77,000 validated signatures submitted in July, bringing the total to 150,335 from all 75 counties in Arkansas.

APA Celebrates Growing Public Support

Bill Paschall, a committee member of APA, expressed the group’s enthusiasm following the submission. “People across the state have enthusiastically signed petitions and told us they are excited to vote for an amendment that will expand patient access and lower the cost of obtaining and keeping a patient card,” Paschall said in a statement, according to KTHV.

Lower Fees, Extended Renewals And Broader Practitioner Access

If approved, the amendment will significantly ease the current stringent conditions required for medical marijuana certification. It proposes extending patient card renewals from one year to three years and removing state-associated fees. Additionally, the amendment aims to broaden the scope of qualified healthcare practitioners who can certify patients, including via telehealth, thereby enhancing patient access.

The Secretary of State’s office has confirmed receipt of the signatures and will begin the certification process after Labor Day. The state requires 90,704 certified signatures for the amendment to be placed on the ballot. The office has 30 days to complete this process, with 35 temporary workers hired to assist.

Arkansas voters first approved medical cannabis in 2016, allowing up to 40 dispensaries. Nearly a decade later, the amendment’s supporters are confident it will pass, further loosening the state's medical marijuana laws to benefit patients across Arkansas.

Campaigns Intensify Ahead Of November Election

However, opposition is funneling significant funds against the reform. Notably, Arkansas poultry executive Ronald Cameron has contributed over $200,000 to groups opposing the amendment.

With the November 5 election approaching, APA has pledged to work tirelessly to educate voters about the amendment’s benefits, ensuring informed decisions at the polls, as reported by KTVE.

Photo: Courtesy of jarmoluk and lindsayfox by Pixabay.