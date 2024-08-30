The practice of “wake-and-bake,” consuming cannabis shortly after waking up, is gaining popularity among young adults, particularly as a method to manage social anxiety. This trend, addressed by Gary Wenk Ph.D. in a recent Psychology Today blog post, is sparking concern among experts.

According to Wenk, a professor at Ohio State University, over 25% of young adults in the U.S. reported recent regular use of cannabis, a rise occurring in tandem with its growing normalization and increasing potency. This demographic often underestimates the risks associated with marijuana use, viewing it as less hazardous than alcohol.

Wake-and-Bake Tied To All-Day Use

The morning ritual of cannabis consumption, though seemingly benign, correlates with increased consumption throughout the day. A study highlighted by Wenk involving 409 young adults found those engaging in wake-and-bake reported being high for more extended periods of time during the day.

Interestingly, despite the longer duration of being high, Wenk notes that early morning use was not directly linked to an increase in acute negative outcomes like hyperemesis syndrome or impaired coordination.

Cannabis Used To Cope With Growing Anxiety And Pressure

The psychological motivation behind wake-and-bake is particularly concerning. Many young adults use cannabis early in the day to cope with the pressures of school or work or to prepare for social interactions.

Wenk’s insights underscore the necessity for future research to explore the specific consequences of early cannabis use, especially regarding motivation and performance in academic or professional settings

Supporting Dr. Wenk’s insights, a recent study from Leafwell found that more than 40% of young medical marijuana patients cite anxiety as their primary condition. As more individuals increasingly use cannabis for anxiety relief, the risks of wake-and-bake behavior as well as the underlying anxiety drivers warrant closer attention and public health intervention.

Image generated with AI tools.