GOP Congress Member Nancy Mace: 'They Haven't Done Anything,' Slams DNC Cannabis Inaction, Calls Out Republican Reluctance

In the latest episode of the Trade To Black podcast, South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R) joined hosts Shadd Dales and Anthony Varrell to discuss key issues affecting the cannabis industry, including the recent Democratic National Convention (DNC), the ongoing push for cannabis reform, and the increasing role of hemp in the U.S. economy.

DNC And Cannabis: A Missed Opportunity?

Mace didn’t mince words when discussing the DNC, criticizing the lack of tangible progress on cannabis reform despite campaign promises.

"They ran on a platform of being pro-cannabis, pro-marijuana, [but] they really haven’t done anything to progress the movement," she said.

Mace suggested that the Biden administration might attempt to reschedule cannabis as a last-minute effort to win over voters.

“Legislatively, they just haven’t done anything,” Mace added, mentioning her own State's Reform Act as a more comprehensive solution.

Trump's Stance And GOP's Reluctance

When asked about former President Donald Trump's stance on cannabis, Mace raised doubts about whether he would address the issue during the upcoming election.

She noted that Trump has previously supported medical cannabis, which could be significant in states like Florida where such programs are already in place.

“It’s wildly popular in my very conservative red state of South Carolina,” Mace said, pointing out that a majority of South Carolinians support both medical and recreational cannabis.

On the broader GOP view, Mace acknowledged a reluctance within her party to fully embrace cannabis reform, attributing it to both a generational divide and fears of political backlash.

“People are afraid of being primaried,” she explained, suggesting that some Republicans might be out of touch with the growing public support for cannabis.

Furthermore, Mace encouraged advocates to bring data to lawmakers, which she believes could help change their perspectives.

The Role Of Hemp In South Carolina's Economy

The discussion also covered the role of hemp, which Mace pointed out as a vital part of South Carolina's economy. She explained that hemp offers Republicans a way to support an agricultural industry without fully endorsing THC-rich cannabis.

“They’re the same plant, right, with different levels of THC,” Mace noted. She also stressed the importance of keeping taxes low on both hemp and cannabis to avoid fueling black markets, a problem that has plagued states with high cannabis taxes.

As the conversation wrapped up, Mace touched on the potential impact of cannabis rescheduling on political attitudes in Washington. She said rescheduling could provide cover for politicians who are hesitant to back cannabis reform.

“I think it gives them cover to actually look at it differently,” Mace concluded.

