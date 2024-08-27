Avicanna Secures US Patent For Topical Cannabinoid Technology To Treat Pain And Inflammation

Avicanna Inc. AVCNF, a leading biopharmaceutical company specializing in plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, has announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. US 20230025693A1 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This patent covers Avicanna's deep penetrating topical cannabinoid composition and methods for treating musculoskeletal inflammation and pain.

"We are very happy with the issuance of another USPTO patent, this time on transdermal topical technology that has been a significant part of our research & development, R&D and clinical efforts," stated Aras Azadian, CEO of Avicanna. "This technology was created through years of development, including AI-guided prediction modeling, pre-clinical trials and real-world evidence, and is part of our RHO Phyto commercial portfolio. We look forward to the incorporation of our patented technologies as we move forward to further evolving our pipeline, particularly those that target musculoskeletal pain and inflammation."

A New Frontier In Pain Management

Traditional pain relief methods often come with significant side effects, including those impacting the gastrointestinal, central nervous and cardiovascular systems. Avicanna's newly patented technology offers an alternative through a topical formulation that delivers active ingredients directly into deep tissue layers, potentially providing better efficacy with fewer side effects.

As the company stated, the significance of this technology was highlighted in a real-world evidence study where participants reported improvements in symptoms and quality of life related to musculoskeletal pain and inflammation. Seventy-one patients participated in the study, completing baseline testing and follow-up assessments after one month. The study evaluated the patient-reported efficacy of the RHO Phyto CBG Transdermal Gel, which contains 2% cannabidiol (CBD) and 1% cannabigerol (CBG), across a range of conditions including arthritis, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, and post-surgical pain.

About The Technology

The patented technology enhances the transdermal diffusion of cannabinoids through the epidermis and into sub-epidermal layers. This is accomplished by encapsulating cannabinoids within a nano- and micro-metric emulsion system with penetration enhancers, which are then stabilized in a gel matrix. The water-based gel leverages Avicanna's proprietary deep tissue technology, combining cannabinoids with synergistic terpenes and natural excipients to maximize therapeutic outcomes.

