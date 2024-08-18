CBD May Enhance Running Experience By Lowering Anxiety, Study Suggests

A forthcoming study from the University of Northern Colorado indicates that cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychoactive component of cannabis, may offer benefits to competitive runners by reducing anxiety and perceived exertion during exercise. As Marijuana Moment reported, the research involved 12 adult subjects who were administered either 300 milligrams of CBD or a placebo made of grapeseed oil. After a two-hour waiting period, participants were instructed to complete a two-mile run on a treadmill as fast as possible.

Key Findings: Reduced Anxiety And Perceived Exertion

Throughout the run, vital signs were recorded and participants filled out surveys to measure anxiety and other subjective experiences. The findings revealed that those who took CBD reported feeling calmer and more relaxed compared to the placebo group. Additionally, the CBD group experienced an 8 percent reduction in the average rate of perceived exertion halfway through the run.

Impact On Performance Times

"These results suggest that an acute dose of CBD (300 mg) taken 2 hours before a 2-mile run may benefit runners in competition by improving anxiety symptoms and decreasing the rate of perceived exertion without hindering performance time," according to an abstract of the study. Although the CBD group completed their runs 3.1 percent faster than the placebo group, this difference was not statistically significant.

Challenging Cannabis Stereotypes

This study adds to the growing body of research examining the effects of cannabinoids on exercise and physical activity. Contrary to the stereotype of cannabis users being lethargic, recent studies have shown that cannabis use may actually enhance physical activity. For instance, research published earlier this year found that cannabis users were not more sedentary than non-users and even showed a slight increase in light exercise.

Broader Implications For Athletes

Another study from 2023 linked marijuana use to an enhanced “runner’s high” and reduced pain during exercise, with participants experiencing greater positive effect and tranquility during cannabis-assisted runs. Additional studies have indicated that regular cannabis users may engage in more physical activity compared to non-users, challenging the outdated “lazy stoner” stereotype.

Full Results To Be Published Soon

The full text of the study, a master’s thesis by Elyssa Bell, will be released on September 1 with the paper also being submitted for publication in an academic journal. University of Northern Colorado professor Laura K. Stewart, an advisor on the project, expressed enthusiasm about the findings, stating, "The results of this project are exciting, and we can't wait to share them in full later this year."

Cover image made with AI