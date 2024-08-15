Matthew Perry's Assistant And Doctors Charged With Supplying Ketamine To 'Friends' Star, Aiding In Overdose Death (UPDATE)

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional details including the indictment of several people accused of supplying and injecting Perry with large amounts of ketamine leading to his death.

Matthew Perry's personal assistant, two doctors and two others have been indicted and charged with providing the ketamine that caused the actor’s overdose death last October, Los Angeles authorities said Thursday, reported the New York Times.

The beloved "Friends" star was found dead in a jacuzzi at his home in Los Angeles due to the effects of ketamine, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled at the time. Since then, authorities had been trying to find out who supplied the ketamine found in Perry's system. Ketamine is a powerful anesthetic with psychedelic effects.

‘Ketamine Queen,’ Doctors, Assistant, Acquaintance…All Indicted

An indictment filed in federal court detailed grand jury charges against Jasveen Sangha, known as "the Ketamine Queen" who maintained a "stash house" in North Hollywood. Salvador Plasencia, a physician at an urgent care center who helped supply Perry with ketamine, despite being aware of the actor’s history of drug abuse was also indicted.

Charges against Sangha and Plasencia include conspiracy to distribute ketamine, distribution of ketamine resulting in death, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and altering and falsifying records related to a federal investigation, noted the NY Times.

Officials revealed that three others had already pleaded guilty in the case. They include Perry’s personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa who admitted to repeatedly injecting Perry with ketamine including on the day he overdosed. Another local doctor, Mark Chavez, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and the fifth person, Erik Fleming, an acquaintance, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

"We're sending a clear message," Martin Estrada, US States attorney for the Central District of California said Thursday at a news conference. "If you are in the business of selling dangerous drugs, we will hold you accountable for the deaths that you cause."

Some of those involved, noted the outlet, used encrypted messaging and coded language to communicate their drug deals. They referred to bottles of ketamine as "Dr Pepper," "cans" and "bots," according to court documents.

Perry’s Addiction Issues

Perry opened up about his addictions and struggles in his 2022 memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," in which he talked about getting hooked on opioids for pain following an accident. Perry reportedly had been receiving ketamine infusion therapy to address depression and anxiety

The family of Keith Morrison, a “Dateline” correspondent and Perry's stepfather, expressed gratitude for law enforcement's efforts.

"We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew's death, but it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously," the family said. "We look forward to justice taking its course."

Ketamine, long popular as a party drug, has more recently been explored as an alternative treatment for depression, with numerous clinics now offering it for various mental health issues.

Photo: Shutterstock