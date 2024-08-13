Ice Cube's New Cannabis Line: 'If You Can Get Through It In 15 Minutes, You're Strong'

Ice Cube, the rapper, songwriter, actor, and film producer, is now stepping into the cannabis scene with a new venture that promises to shake things up.

Known for his raw and honest take on life, Ice Cube is bringing that same authenticity to his cannabis brand, partnering with Caviar Gold to deliver potent strains that reflect his deep-rooted passion for the plant.

Ice Cube: A Lifelong Cannabis Advocate And Cultural Icon

Ice Cube’s influence stretches far beyond his early days in music. With over 10 million albums sold and his role in the rap supergroup Mount Westmore, Ice Cube has left a significant mark on the music world.

His film career, highlighted by iconic roles in the "Friday" and "Barbershop" series, further cements his status as a cultural heavyweight.

Alongside these achievements, he co-founded the BIG3 Basketball League, offering retired athletes a chance to stay in the game.

But for Ice Cube, cannabis has always been a constant.

"I think it was criminalized for all the wrong reasons," Ice Cube said in an interview with Sensi. "I think it's been illegal because of greed and money. It's not something pharmaceutical companies want to see—people getting well through natural means.

Ice Cube's relationship with cannabis isn't just about advocacy; it's personal: "I smoke. I love to smoke. It's relaxing. It's a great pastime, especially when you're just kickin' it."

His use of cannabis has even helped him cut back on alcohol, which he called a significant benefit: "What's cool about cannabis is that it helped me cut back on alcohol. It's been perfect for me because I don't like to drink a lot. I don't like the way it makes me feel."

Inside Ice Cube's Partnership With Caviar Gold

The singer behind hits like ‘It Was a Good Day’ and ‘You Know How We Do It,’ described his partnership with Caviar Gold as a deliberate choice to ensure quality and compliance.

"I really wanted to make one of the strongest brands available, and I wanted to do it right," Cube explained. "So, I wanted to find someone who was compliant with the laws and had the reach to get into multiple states, one state at a time, without cutting corners to do it fast."

The result? Strains like Friday Kush and Good Day Kush, designed for serious cannabis enthusiasts.

"If you can get through it in 15 minutes without putting it down, you're a pretty strong guy," he added. "We worked a year and a half tinkering on different formulas. And I am a natural smoker. I enjoy a natural taste instead of flavors and all that stuff. I leave that for other brands."

Expanding Ice Cube's Cannabis Empire

As more states legalize cannabis, Ice Cube's brand is poised to expand rapidly, starting in California and aiming for 14 states by the end of 2024.

"Being authentic and really caring about the product and the customers' experience" is at the heart of Cube's brand philosophy. "Whether I have a brand or not, I still enjoy cannabis in the ways that I do. I think people understand that this isn't a celebrity play. This is authentic to me."

Image created using Ice Cube’s photo via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 3.0.