Will North Dakota Legalize Adult-Use Marijuana? Voters To Decide In November

North Dakota voters will have the opportunity to decide on the legalization of adult-use marijuana in the upcoming November elections.

This development follows the certification by Secretary of State Michael Howe, confirming that organizers had gathered the necessary valid signatures to place the measure on the ballot, Marijuana Moment reported.

The initiative, spearheaded by the New Economic Frontier campaign, could bring significant changes to the state's legal landscape.

“It represents a unique opportunity for North Dakota to diversify its economy and alleviate some of the burden on our law enforcement and judicial systems. It's about unlocking our state's potential and securing a brighter future for all residents,” said campaign’s chairperson, Steve Bakken.

A Challenging Road Ahead

Despite the campaign’s progress, recent polling indicates that the measure may face an uphill battle. A survey conducted by the independent political action committee, Brighter Future Alliance, revealed that 57% of likely voters oppose the legalization, while 43% are in favor.

This isn't the first time North Dakotans have encountered a cannabis legalization proposal. Just two years ago, a similar measure was rejected at the ballot box. However, the current initiative offers a more structured approach to regulation and licensing, which might appeal to a broader demographic of voters.

What The Measure Entails

Under the proposed measure, adults over 21 would be allowed to possess up to one ounce of marijuana flower, four grams of concentrate and 300 milligrams of edibles. Additionally, they would be allowed to grow up to three plants for personal use, with a household cap of six plants.

The measure outlines a regulatory framework to be managed by the state's Department of Health and Human Services or another agency designated by the legislature. This body would be tasked with establishing rules to implement the law by October 1, 2025.

The proposal includes strict limitations on the number of licenses issued, capping them at seven cannabis manufacturers and 18 retailers, with safeguards to prevent the formation of monopolies.

The Road To The Ballot

The journey to the ballot has been long and challenging for advocates in North Dakota. The New Economic Frontier formally launched the campaign in April after filing the initiative with the state. This followed several unsuccessful attempts over the years, including a 2018 effort led by New Approach ND, which was defeated by voters.

Despite these setbacks, North Dakota has made strides in cannabis legislation. In 2016, voters approved a medical marijuana measure. Last year, a bill was signed into law allowing hospice patients to self-certify as medical marijuana patients.

As the state gears up for the November vote, the outcome remains uncertain. However, the decision will undoubtedly have lasting implications for North Dakota’s legal and economic landscape.

