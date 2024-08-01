First-Ever Human Trial Finds CBG Reduces Anxiety And Boosts Memory

A recent clinical trial has identified potential therapeutic benefits of cannabigerol (CBG), a cannabinoid that has not been as widely studied as THC or CBD.

The study, conducted by researchers at Washington State University (WSU) and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), indicates that CBG may significantly reduce anxiety and stress, and could also improve memory.

CBG's Impact On Anxiety And Stress

Published in the journal Scientific Reports, the research involved a double-blind, placebo-controlled field trial with 34 healthy adults.

Participants received either 20mg of hemp-derived CBG or a placebo tincture over two sessions. They completed online assessments before and after taking the cannabinoid, including surveys on anxiety and stress, as well as verbal memory tests.

The study found that CBG led to “significant overall reductions in anxiety as well as reductions in stress” compared to the placebo. Additionally, participants who took CBG showed enhanced verbal memory, which the researchers noted was “completely, entirely unexpected.”

Carrie Cuttler, lead author and WSU associate professor of psychology, said in a press release: “We triple-checked to ensure accuracy, and the enhancement was statistically significant.”

“The finding that it significantly enhanced [memory] was kind of shocking to me and completely, entirely unexpected, which was why I triple-checked the direction and the result,” Cuttler added.

Future Research Directions: What's Next for CBG?

Cuttler stressed that while the results are promising, further research is needed to confirm these findings and explore CBG’s full range of effects. “Replication and further research are crucial,” she said.

The trial’s results were informed by a prior survey in which 51% of CBG users reported using CBG to alleviate anxiety, with nearly 80% finding it more effective than traditional anxiety medications.

Cuttler is seeking approval for a follow-up clinical trial to be conducted in a laboratory setting to verify these findings and assess CBG's physiological impacts. She is also exploring potential research on CBG’s effects on menopause symptoms.

Cover image made with AI.