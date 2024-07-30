The global cannabis travel and tourism industry is projected to become a $444 billion business by 2030, according to the Cannabis Travel Association International (CTAI). As of 2023, this sector has already grown into a $57.18 billion industry. During the recent 2024 State of International Cannabis Travel & Tourism presentation, Brian Applegarth, founding chair of CTAI, highlighted the expansive growth and opportunities within the cannabis tourism landscape, reported Travel Pulse.

“The global cannabis industry is poised for strong growth over the coming decade as expansion of legal access around the world accelerates,” Applegarth said. “We're consistently seeing access open up and legalization unfold, including medical legalization and adult-use recreational legalization.”

Global Cannabis Tourism Developments

There are many locations worldwide offering services for cannabis pleasure seekers.

In Canada, adult-use cannabis, cannabis lounges, and safe consumption spaces are becoming increasingly popular. “There is strong collaboration happening between the Canadian Cannabis Tourism Association and the travel industry at the national level,” Applegarth explained. These efforts focus on public and visitor safety, enhancing the overall experience for tourists.

Similarly, Germany recently legalized the possession of small amounts of cannabis for recreational use. “They are going to be issuing licenses for private cannabis clubs next month,” Applegarth said. This model, akin to the private clubs in Barcelona, Spain, is expected to significantly impact Germany's economy.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., hotspots such as California, Las Vegas, Nevada and Denver are thriving. California alone boasts about 100 different cannabis consumption spaces. “It's not just lounges. You also have cannabis spas, cafes, and upscale hybrid restaurants,” Applegarth noted. These establishments offer integrated experiences that attract a wide range of visitors.

In contrast, Thailand's landscape is changing, with recent shifts in regulations and general turmoil. “There's still very much going to be a wellness, therapeutic strategy there,” Applegarth explained, suggesting a focus on wellness and therapeutic cannabis tourism rather than leisure and recreational use.

Innovative Experiences

The medical cannabis tourism industry is also poised for growth. At the moment, 70 countries have legalized the medicinal use of cannabis, providing opportunities for tourism strategies. Despite media reports, Amsterdam is not abandoning its cannabis cafe culture but rather restructuring it for increased regulation and a more structured supply chain.

The cannabis tourism industry is witnessing a surge in creative and curated experiences. “We're seeing a lot of innovation in cannabis consumption spaces,” Applegarth said. “In mature markets, the focus is on creating high-touch curated experiences, which is what tourism and travel are all about.”

This innovative approach is transforming the cannabis travel and tourism industry, making it an exciting sector to watch in the coming years.

Image by RDNE Stock project via Pexels