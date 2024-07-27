Inside The AI-Driven Initiative Pioneering Financial Inclusion In The Cannabis Industry: Cannas Capital's 'Bank Black' Program

Financial access remains a significant hurdle for diverse business owners in the cannabis industry. Despite the industry’s rapid growth, minority entrepreneurs often face barriers to securing funding, navigating regulatory complexities and gaining equitable opportunities. According to a 2017 survey by Marijuana Business Daily, only 4.3% of cannabis business owners identified as African American, highlighting the disparity in representation and financial access within the industry.

Similarly, a 2021 report by the Minority Cannabis Business Association (MCBA) found that access to capital was one of the primary challenges for minority cannabis entrepreneurs, with 72% of respondents indicating it as a critical barrier​.

Minority entrepreneurs often encounter regulatory complexities, limited access to banking services and higher interest rates compared to their counterparts. These challenges are exacerbated by the federal status of cannabis, which complicates financial transactions and access to traditional banking services.

To address these inequities, Cannas Capital Holdings has launched the Bank Black Initiative, an AI-powered system designed to bridge the racial wealth gap by ensuring equitable financial access for diverse-status business owners. The initiative aims to become an ASTM Global Standard Guideline for Social Equity Lending, providing a comprehensive framework to support minority entrepreneurs in the cannabis sector.

Economic Empowerment Through Financial Literacy And Access To Capital

Cannas Capital’s Bank Black program utilizes an AI-operating system that goes beyond traditional underwriting metrics. While it considers essential factors such as management team, payment history and collateral support, the system also integrates additional components including community and demographic analysis, social capital assessment, institutional support, risk mitigation strategies, long-term sustainability, regulatory compliance and continuous monitoring. This holistic approach ensures that the full spectrum of a business's context and potential is evaluated, promoting fair and equitable access to financial resources.

The firm is dedicated to economic empowerment through financial literacy programs, business credit building and small business development. It facilitates access to capital by creating a network of lenders, establishing underwriting metrics for stakeholders and providing financial literacy training. These efforts are aimed at addressing the systemic barriers that minority entrepreneurs face, helping them build sustainable and successful businesses in the cannabis industry.

In addition, Cannas Capital has formed strategic partnerships to further its mission. Collaborations with organizations such as Infused Banking, a fintech and training company, and FinResults, a fintech company specializing in compliance and data-intensive business solutions, have enhanced the organization’s capabilities. These partnerships facilitate knowledge-sharing, idea exchange, and collaboration among banks, credit unions and other financial organizations.

Cannas Capital has already made significant strides in addressing these barriers. The firm has facilitated the funding of over 400 insurance policies in the commercial cannabis industry and helped numerous minority-owned businesses secure essential capital.

A Leadership Team Focused On Community Impact

Cimone Cason, CEO of Cannas Capital Holdings, has been instrumental in driving the company’s mission. As a city commissioner, Cason approved the first minority-owned cannabis company in her local municipality. She also serves as the chairwoman of the National Cannabis Industry Association Risk Management Committee and is involved with ASTM International and the NAIC Cannabis Workgroup.

Under her leadership, Cannas Capital Holdings has achieved notable successes, including the creation of Michigan’s Social Equity Programs: Joint Ventures and All-Star Program, and the approval of the first Social Equity Awardee Dispensary in a local municipality. The organization also established a Social Equity Discount program for commercial cannabis businesses nationwide.

Cannas Capital Holdings’ commitment to social equity and economic empowerment has had a significant impact on minority communities. “The Cannas Capital Collective has provided us with the tools and knowledge to build a strong business by aiding my company in obtaining consumer lending, risk management, and establishing a business credit profile,” said Charles Inyang, a beneficiary of the program.

“Their commitment to helping cannabis companies gain funding in an economic environment that limits funding opportunities has been groundbreaking. We’ve seen significant improvements in our local economy,” stated a representative from Minorities 4 Medical Marijuana.

As Cannas Capital Holdings continues to drive innovation and inclusivity in the cannabis industry, the potential for lasting impact grows. By addressing financial inequities and empowering minority entrepreneurs, initiatives like Bank Black are not only fostering social equity but also paving the way for a more diverse and thriving cannabis industry. The success of such programs could serve as a model for other sectors, highlighting the importance of inclusive financial practices in creating sustainable economic growth.

Looking ahead, the continued efforts of Cannas Capital Holdings to champion social equity and economic empowerment are poised to transform the cannabis industry. By dismantling financial barriers and fostering an inclusive business environment, Cannas Capital is helping to create a more equitable future for minority entrepreneurs. Their work underscores the critical role that innovative financial solutions play in driving both industry growth and social progress.

