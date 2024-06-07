Loading... Loading...

Recent cannabis research has unveiled new insights into the medical, social and economic aspects of marijuana, offering a deeper understanding of this versatile plant.

Against common perceptions, it turns out that cannabis DUI detentions might be under dispute, at least when it comes to edibles. A recent study found that regular and frequent cannabis consumers exhibit no significant changes in driving performance following the use of THC-infused edibles. Cannabis research is therefore challenging common perceptions about edibles consumption and driving safety, which could have important consequences for how law enforcement should handle those cases. Evidence suggests that habitual users may develop a tolerance to the impairing effects of THC, making it challenging to set a standard parameter for breathalyzers or blood tests in cannabis use cases.

But that’s not all. We now know that there is no such thing as a "hangover" from oils. Another clinical trial revealed that there is no next-day impairment associated with the nighttime use of cannabis oils. This finding is significant for patients using cannabis oil for sleep or pain relief, as it suggests that they can use these products without worrying about residual cognitive effects the following day. This information adds to what we already knew about THC not having "next day" effects on cognitive functions.

Speaking of mental health, a recent analysis indicated that proximity to medical cannabis facilities is associated with perceived mental health improvements in older adults. This suggests that easier access to medical cannabis could enhance the mental well-being of the elderly. It’s about having help nearby.

Is cannabis science interesting to you? Find how science and economics get together to build a great industry at the Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight event in New Jersey on June 17th. Get your tickets now before prices surge by following this link.

New findings break through the sciences' disciplinary statements and social sciences have made some recent relevant breakthroughs as well.

First, a study is disputing what we understand as "medical" and "adult use," showing that most cannabis consumers use marijuana to treat health issues, yet very few label it as medical use. In this cross-sectional study of 175,734 patients, 17.0% reported cannabis use. While most patients (76.1%) reported using cannabis to manage a health symptom, very few patients identified as medical cannabis users. This highlights the blurred lines between recreational and medical cannabis use, suggesting that many consumers are self-medicating without formal recognition or prescription. Also, 34.7% of participants had results indicative of moderate to high risk for cannabis use disorder, so researchers are suggesting that healthcare systems implement routine screening for cannabis.

Finally, curiously enough, legal cannabis has a positive impact on college enrollment. Another study found that college enrollment increases in states with legalized marijuana without negatively affecting graduation rates. This cannabis research suggests that legalization may positively impact education, particularly on the number of applicants seeking this as an amenity.

Clearly, from public health to college enrollment, cannabis has a large impact on society, which we are only recently beginning to understand.