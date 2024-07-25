Gov JB Pritzker: 'Cannabis Tourists' Are Boosting Illinois' Weed Sales Which Have Surpassed $1B Already This Year

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker expressed his commitment to promoting equity in the cannabis industry and called on neighboring states to step up their legalization efforts.

During a speech at an International Cannabis Bar Association (INCBA) event on Thursday, Pritzker highlighted Illinois's achievements in social equity initiatives, describing the state's efforts as the most effective in the nation for ensuring reparative justice for those most impacted by marijuana criminalization.

Despite these strides, Pritzker made it clear that there is still much work to be done. "It hasn't been easy. We have more work to do—there's no doubt," he said, according to Marijuana Moment. "I'm not satisfied with where we are. We have a long way to go to repair the damage done by the war on drugs."

Focus On Cannabis Social Equity

A recent study by Illinois’s Cannabis Regulation Oversight Office reported that 60% of adult-use marijuana business licenses have been granted to minority- or women-owned businesses.

This study followed the opening of the 100th social equity-owned marijuana store in the state. Pritzker praised the careful planning behind Illinois' legalization policy, describing it as a model of “common-sense equity-focused cannabis policy.”

He also contrasted Illinois's approach with other states: "We wanted to start from the very beginning, trying to get it right."

Economic Impact

Illinois's cannabis industry has shown significant economic success, generating nearly $2 billion in sales in 2023. A notable portion of these sales is attributed to out-of-state visitors from states where cannabis remains illegal.

Pritzker humorously commented on the phenomenon of "cannabis tourists" from neighboring states: "People from Indiana, people from Iowa, people from Wisconsin, Kentucky, drive across the border and buy something in a dispensary in Illinois. Now, they're not supposed to drive back over the border to their home states, so I assume they're just staying in Illinois."

Looking forward, Pritzker stressed the importance of federal legalization to ensure broader equity in the cannabis market. "Equity demands that we go at this at the federal level," he stated.

