Delaware Gov. Carney Signs Three Marijuana Bills - One Allowing Existing Medical Marijuana Dispensaries To Sell Recreational Weed

Loading... Loading...

Delaware Governor John Carney gave the green light to three cannabis-related measures from Rep. Ed Osienski (D) and Sen. Trey Paradee (D) on Wednesday, reported Marijuana Moment.

HB 408, amended to support social equity in the cannabis industry and approved by both chambers of the state legislature would allow recreational cannabis sales to kick off in medical marijuana dispensaries that already operate.

It creates "a temporary conversion license for existing medical marijuana compassion centers to operate for recreational marijuana purposes, and sets forth requirements to obtain a conversion license and to operate under such a license."

Read Also: Delaware Expands Medical Cannabis Access, Grants Physicians Discretion For Recommendations, Opens Dispensaries To Out-Of-State Patients

The legislation "has the potential to raise to $4.2 million in licensing fees, and that money will then be used to help launch and support the social equity licenses in the form of grants," Paradee said last month. "The legislation will also allow the existing compassion centers to provide wholesale supply to new dispensary licensees. This is critically important to ensure the successful launch of the recreational cannabis program in 2025."

The legislation also tasks the Delaware Office of the Marijuana Commissioner (OMC) to open applications for conversion licenses by August 1, which will be closed on Nov. 1, 2024, among other things.

Gov. Carney also signed HB 425 under which the state's medical marijuana program would be transitioned from the Office of Medical Marijuana under the Department of Health and Social Services to the Office of the Marijuana Commissioner under the Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

The third measure – HB 334 – which Carney also approved seeks to apply "technical and logistical corrections" to the state's cannabis law – the Delaware Marijuana Control Act.

Read Next:

Cannabis rescheduling seems to be right around the corner. Want to understand what this means for the future of the industry? Hear directly for top executives, investors and policymakers at the 19th Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, coming to Chicago this Oct. 8-9. Get your tickets now before prices surge by following this link.