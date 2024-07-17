Loading... Loading...

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have intensified their oversight of the cannabis industry, issuing another round of warning letters to companies on Tuesday. The businesses are accused of selling products infused with hemp-derived cannabinoids, such as delta-8 THC, in packaging deceptively resembling popular children's snacks.

This move marks the second consecutive year of such actions, signaling a tightening grip on deceptive marketing practices.

FTC Targets Deceptive THC Edibles Marketing

“Companies that market and sell edible THC products that are easily mistaken for snacks and candy are not only acting illegally, but they are also putting the health of young children at risk,” Samuel Levine, director of FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection stated in a press release. As Hemp Today notes, this regulatory spotlight aligns with concerns over delta-8 THC, delta-10 THC, THC-O-acetate, HHC, THCP, and hemp-derived THCA – substances gaining notoriety for their psychoactive effects yet slipping through legislative cracks.

Congress Debates Hemp Cannabinoid Ban

Simultaneously, a heated debate is unfolding in Congress about the future legality of consumable hemp-based cannabinoid products. Proposals in recent House-approved appropriations legislation and the forthcoming Farm Bill hint at a potential nationwide ban. These legislative actions are compounded by concerns over unregulated cannabis products that make unauthorized health claims.

Unknown Compounds From Hemp Conversion Found In Tests

Amidst this regulatory and legislative flux, a new concern arises from the discovery of numerous unknown compounds in marijuana testing samples, reported by MJBizDaily. These compounds are believed to originate from the process of converting hemp-derived cannabinoids into delta-8 and delta-9 THC. “These are chemical side reactions,” explained Susan Audino, a chemist and independent consultant to chemical laboratories.

Josh Swider, CEO of Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs said, “You'll see 60 unknown compounds in there. Some of them get identified, but all of them are never found. That is telling you that you're now adding other compounds that we never found in cannabis, and now people are smoking it. It's a very common thing going on around the country.

FDA Faces CBD Regulation Criticism

The FDA's ongoing failure to regulate CBD, criticized by stakeholders and legislators alike, adds another layer of urgency to these discussions. In a House committee hearing earlier this year, FDA commissioner Robert Califf addressed criticisms over the agency’s inaction, suggesting that resolving these issues would require additional congressional support. This legislative backdrop sets the stage for potential sweeping reforms in how hemp-derived products are marketed and regulated.

