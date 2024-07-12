Bipartisan Effort At U.S. Capitol Calls On FDA To Approve MDMA Therapy For Vets And Others With PTSD

Loading... Loading...

Congressional leaders and veterans’ advocates converged at the U.S. Capitol to push for MDMA-assisted therapy as a potential breakthrough in PTSD treatment for military veterans.

The event, marked by the solemn hanging of 150,000 military dog tags symbolizing lives lost to suicide since 9/11, underscored the urgent need for innovative solutions to combat the PTSD crisis plaguing war veterans, Marijuana Moment reported.

Political Support Gains Momentum

Led by Representatives Lou Correa (D-CA), Jack Bergman (R-MI), Morgan Luttrell (R-TX) and Jimmy Panetta (D-CA), the gathering aimed to push the FDA towards approving MDMA-assisted therapy.

Correa, co-founder of the Congressional Psychedelic Advancing Therapy Caucus, articulated the frustration. “FDA, do your job. We have a proven cure for PTSD.”

Personal Testimonials Highlight Impact

The event resonated with personal narratives from veterans like Dakota Meyer, who spoke candidly about the debilitating effects of PTSD. “MDMA-assisted therapy has shown great promise in addressing the root cause of PTSD symptoms.”

Meyer stressed the therapy’s potential to heal not just individuals but entire families, calling it a beacon of hope amidst ongoing struggles.

Scientific Community Backing

Dr. Barbara Rothbaum, an esteemed PTSD researcher, stressed the urgent need for effective treatments. “Our veterans deserve the best care that we can provide.”

She highlighted promising results from clinical trials, where MDMA-assisted therapy significantly reduced symptoms and dropout rates – a stark contrast to current treatment options that she described as “weak coffee.”

