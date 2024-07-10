Why One Government Agency Is Selling Cannabis At $174 A Gram And A Jar Of Peanut Butter For $1,143: It's All For Science

Loading... Loading...

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) recently launched a new hemp reference material, RM 8210, to enhance the accuracy of THC and CBD measurements in cannabis products.

Priced at $783 for 4.5 grams, this product aims to provide a robust tool for laboratories to ensure precise and reliable testing results.

The Importance Of Reliable Reference Materials

In an industry where the difference between legal hemp and controlled marijuana hinges on THC content, accurate measurement is critical. Hemp is legally defined as cannabis containing no more than 0.3% THC.

Anything above this threshold is classified as marijuana, a controlled substance under federal law.

“If we have 0.31% THC, it’s now called marijuana, and it is illegal,” explained Susan Audino, chemistry laboratory consultant at S.A. Audino & Associates, in a recent NIST video.

Reference materials are essential for ensuring that laboratories’ measurements are consistent and accurate. They serve as benchmarks against which other samples are measured. NIST’s hemp reference material is particularly valuable because it contains precisely quantified amounts of THC, CBD and toxic elements like arsenic, lead, mercury and cadmium. This allows labs to validate their testing methods, ensuring they provide accurate results for both regulatory compliance and consumer safety.

“A farmer's crop or a company's product can be seized or potentially destroyed if it turns out to be a ‘hot' material, so it's important to make the correct determination,” said Walter Brent Wilson, one of the NIST chemists who developed the new reference material.

High Price Tag Justified

The high cost of NIST’s hemp reference material reflects the extensive process involved in its creation. Each sample undergoes rigorous testing and validation to ensure that it meets the highest standards of accuracy.

This meticulous process includes grinding the hemp to achieve a consistent particle size, blending lower-THC material to maintain legal THC levels and conducting precise measurements. The samples are then stored at -80°C (-112°F) to prevent degradation and maintain stability over time.

When compared to other NIST reference materials, the price of the hemp sample is consistent with the agency’s offerings:

Avocado Powder : $1,166 for 50 grams.

: $1,166 for 50 grams. Peanut Butter : $1,143 for 510 grams.

: $1,143 for 510 grams. Soy Milk : $1,143 for 100 milliliters.

: $1,143 for 100 milliliters. Cigarette Tobacco Filler : $575 for 200 grams.

: $575 for 200 grams. Yerba Mate Leaves: $835 for 20 grams.

The costs reflect the precision and rigorous standards NIST maintains in producing these materials. These reference materials are crucial for various industries to ensure safety, compliance and accuracy in their products.

Supporting The Cannabis Industry and Regulators

For forensic labs, accurate measurements are crucial for determining whether a sample is hemp or marijuana, a distinction that can have significant legal implications. “Our reports will then be used in court to say whether or not a person has a controlled substance,” noted Amber McConnell, forensic chemistry manager at the Maryland State Police.

For the cannabis industry, accurate labeling of products is vital for consumer trust and regulatory compliance. “If you buy a product that claims to have 25 milligrams of CBD per dose, you should be able to trust that number,” said NIST biologist Colleen Bryan. This reference material will help ensure that consumers are not exposed to unsafe levels of toxic elements and that products are accurately labeled.

NIST’s hemp reference material is part of a broader effort to improve the reliability of cannabis testing. The agency’s Cannabis Laboratory Quality Assistance Program (CannaQAP) aims to standardize testing methods across the industry, ensuring that all labs can provide accurate and consistent results.

The introduction of RM 8210 also reflects a growing recognition of the need for high standards in the rapidly expanding cannabis market. As more states legalize cannabis for medical and recreational use, the demand for accurate testing will only increase. NIST’s reference materials, including those for other agricultural and food products, play a crucial role in maintaining safety and trust in these markets.

