Tyson 2.0, a cannabis brand by legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson is opening its first branded retail store, Tyson 2.0 Brandstore, in Amsterdam on July 4, Benzinga exclusively learned.

“Opening Coffee Shop Tyson 2.0 in Amsterdam last year was a dream come true," stated Tyson. "Now, with the opening of Tyson 2.0 Brandstore, I get to share even more of my favorite products with consumers living and visiting a city that’s always held a special place in my heart."

Tyson 2.0 Brandstore is located at Oude Spiegelstraat 9 in the heart of the Grachtengordel – Amsterdam’s iconic canal belt renowned for its picturesque canals, historic buildings, and lively atmosphere. The shop will showcase various company-branded products, including merchandise, apparel, and a curated selection of smoking accessories such as trays, lighters, grinders, smoking devices, rolling papers, and more.

Tyson 2.0 Global Growth Strategy

Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo, a global licensing company behind Tyson 2.0, commented, "Our expansion in Amsterdam is another significant step in our global growth strategy.”

“The opening of our Tyson 2.0 Brandstore marks the first-of-its-kind retail location for TYSON 2.0 in Europe, providing a dedicated space for consumers to explore and purchase a full range of merchandise, apparel, and smoking accessories, beautifully complementing Coffeeshop TYSON 2.0,” Wilks added.

“This venture also underscores our commitment to the European market and our mission to bring premium lifestyle products to a wider audience, enhancing consumer experiences worldwide."

A new cannabis shop in Amsterdam follows up on the brand's recent expansion in another European country – Germany. In June, Tyson 2.0 confirmed its medical marijuana products have reached patients in Germany.

Initially, three strains marketed for their therapeutic advantages – Haymaker Haze, NYC Diesel, and Tiger Milk – will be supplied to German pharmacies. Patients can conveniently obtain prescriptions and access these premium products from their homes via telemedicine platforms and online pharmacies.

"The opening of the TYSON 2.0 retail shop in Amsterdam is a significant milestone for our brand, blending seamlessly with the local culture and vibrant spirit of this historic city," Tyson 2.0 Netherlands director of operations Eduard Kempel said in a statement.

"Amsterdam has a rich heritage of embracing diverse and innovative experiences, and we are thrilled to contribute to this legacy with our unique offerings."

