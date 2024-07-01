Loading... Loading...

A new study recently published in JAMA Health Forum unveiled how shifts in legislation are significantly boosting public interest in microdosing psychedelics. By analyzing a vast array of Google search data spanning from 2010 to 2023, researchers linked the increasing legislative acceptance of psychedelics and cannabis to a sharp rise in queries related to microdosing. This correlation highlights how policy transformations are directly influencing the public’s curiosity and willingness to explore alternative wellness treatments.

When The Data Speaks

Searches related to microdosing experienced a dramatic thirteen-fold increase, from about 7.9 searches per 10 million to a robust 105.6 searches per 10 million, showing a huge increase in public interest. The quantification also shows there were over 3 million Google searches on microdosing in the U.S. Notably, searches surged by 40.9 per 10 million in states with recreational cannabis laws and by 28.9 per 10 million in states that have legalized psychedelic-assisted therapy. The authors are addressing an interesting sociological problem that might enlighten the discussion between pro and anti-reform advocates: progressive reform is positively impacting public curiosity. Even shaping it, some might argue

Rising Curiosity About Microdosing

In the bustling world of health and wellness, the quiet revolution of micro-dosing is gaining cultural significance, partly fueled by these legislative changes. Microdosing involves consuming sub-threshold doses of psychedelics like LSD and psilocybin, aimed at enhancing mental clarity and emotional balance without the intense effects of full doses. The practice has seen its public profile rise alongside the growing acceptance of substances once considered taboo, now increasingly viewed through the lens of health and wellness benefits.

Research also shows that states like Oregon and Colorado are leading the charge on public interest, having enacted policies that support psychedelic-assisted therapy programs and the decriminalization of psychedelic use. These states, along with others exploring similar paths, are witnessing the highest increases in public interest, reflecting a broader national shift towards accepting and regulating the use of psychedelics for therapeutic purposes.

Times Are A-Changin’

The results of this study could indicate that lawmakers have space to push the public debate to embrace these new therapies. This was the case when cannabis was legalized in Uruguay, even when surveys indicated that support was not the predominant sentiment among citizens. Legalization led to a further acceptance and understanding of cannabis reform as a valuable public health and national security tool.

