Those Who Have Tried And Had Mostly Positive Experiences With Marijuana Or Psychedelics More Likely To Support Legalization, New Survey

Loading... Loading...

As many as 60% of Americans support cannabis legalization, with just half opposing it, a new YouGov survey showed. The poll was conducted online on April 25 – 28, 2024, prior to the recent DEA news that it intends to reclassify marijuana as a Schedule III substance.

Removing marijuana from Schedule 1 – the same class as heroin, LSD, meth and ecstasy – to Schedule III along with ketamine, anabolic steroids and testosterone indicates the government's acceptance that the plant has medical value.

The DEA news came on April 30th, which means that the majority of survey participants already had a positive view of marijuana. Results are in line with previous polls that also showed the growing support for cannabis legalization among U.S. residents.

This survey, however, brings more data into the picture – the percentage of those who have used cannabis, their experiences, but also the opinions on three other psychoactive substances that activists have campaigned for legalizing, in part due to their potential therapeutic uses: psilocybin (magic mushrooms), LSD (acid), and MDMA (ecstasy or molly).

See Also: Experts Discuss Botanical Psilocybin’s Effect On Neurogenesis And More At Benzinga Cannabis Conference

As more people come in favor of the plant, more new markets come to life. To learn all about the future of the cannabis industry, join us at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference this October in Chicago. Hear directly from key industry players, advocates, experts, and policymakers. Get your tickets now by following this link.

Key Takeaways

75% of adult citizens confirm using cannabis at least once , and 42% more than once.

, and 42% more than once. 57% of those who tried cannabis, say their experience was mostly positive , 22% attest equally negative and positive experience and 20% say they had a negative impression.

, 22% attest equally negative and positive experience and 20% say they had a negative impression. 20% admit to having tried psilocybin, 16% have used LSD, and just 11% have tried MDMA ; About half of people who have used each of these drugs say they’ve used them more than once.

; About half of people who have used each of these drugs say they’ve used them more than once. 27% support legalizing psilocybin , 16% MDMA and only 15% LSD.

, 16% MDMA and only 15% LSD. People who have tried each substance are more likely to favor legalizing it than people who haven’t; 78% of marijuana users support its legalization. 63% of psilocybin users want psilocybin legalized, and 55% of MDMA users support MDMA legalization, 38% would support LSD, but 43% oppose LSD legalization.

Now read: Cannabis Controls Patients’ Pain While Improving Gastrointestinal And Pulmonary Function, Anesthesiologist Discusses Alternative To Opioids

Photo: Shutterstock