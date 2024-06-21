Medical Marijuana Could Finally See The Light Of Day In This Southern State As Senators Approve Legalization Measure

Loading... Loading...

A measure that would legalize medical cannabis in North Carolina got the green light from the state Senate members on Thursday.

The Senate Rules Committee picked up on the House Bill 563 and passed it after the Judiciary Committee approved the medical cannabis language being added to a hemp- and kratom-related measure that originated in the state House of Representatives.

The legislation from state Rep. Jeff McNeely (R) was then approved on the Senate floor on second reading in a 33-9 vote, reported Marijuana Moment. Before sending the bill back to the House the measure will be once again reviewed and voted on by Senate members on Monday.

A committee amendment from Sen. Michael Lazzara (R) to the bill would make it possible for doctors to recommend medical cannabis to patients with certain qualifying conditions, including cancer, epilepsy, HIV/AIDS, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis and post-traumatic stress disorder. The original provisions were focused on restricting kratom and intoxicating hemp cannabinoid products, also known as delta-8 THC.

The comprehensive bill is aimed at tightening controls on hemp-derived products, introducing rigorous measures to prevent these products from being accessible to minors.

Some of the key elements of the proposal also include licensing requirements for manufacturers and distributors, mandatory lab testing and the prohibition of certain product shapes, such as animals or cartoon characters as well as child-proof packaging and detailed labeling, to name a few.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Tribal Council in North Carolina passed a policy reform that amended the Tribal Code to legalize recreational cannabis sales in its dispensary on the Qualla Boundary. The Tribal Council recently passed Ordinance 63, allowing the shop to open by the end of summer. As a sovereign self-governed nation and a federally recognized tribe, the EBCI opened its first medical cannabis store this spring.

