'The Banking Crisis For Cannabis Has Been Over' For Several Years, Experts Discuss What's Next

At the recent Benzinga Cannabis Spotlight in New Jersey, experts like Pablo Zuanic, managing partner at Zuanic & Associates and Tyler Beuerlein from Safe Harbor Financial discussed the end of cannabis banking issues and the risks of overly ambitious regulations.

The panel also included the expert voices of Matt Karnes, founder of GreenWave Advisors and Kenneth Rose, fund co-manager at Abraxis Eagle Fund. Their insights are crucial for investors eyeing opportunities in a potentially rescheduled market.

Rescheduling And Investment Dynamics

The panel highlighted the resolution of major banking challenges in the cannabis industry, such as restricted access to traditional financial services due to federal legal status, which stifles investments and growth.

Beuerlein remarked on the recent stabilization and increased competitiveness in the banking sector for cannabis businesses.

"The banking crisis for cannabis has been over for a few years. If you see an article stating that, it's typically not aware of what has been happening on the ground floor," he said, underscoring the significant progress made and the potential for increased traditional banking engagement in the cannabis sector.

Photo Corynn Egreczky

The Risks Of Changing It All At Once

The panel discussed the potential benefits of DEA rescheduling for the cannabis industry, highlighting that it could attract more traditional lenders and investors. However, Pablo Zuanic warned against overly ambitious regulatory changes.

He explained that attempts to extensively modify regulations, such as those seen with the Schumer Bill and the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act (CAOA), have so far been unsuccessful.

These efforts aimed to implement broad federal legalizations that introduced increased federal and FDA oversight, interstate trade, and a regulatory framework similar to alcohol and tobacco.

Zuanic said that such ambitious legislative changes can create complex challenges and unintended consequences, stressing the need for a balanced approach to regulatory advancements.

Photo Corynn Egreczky

Zuanic remarked: “It's a delicate balance, advancing without overreaching."

Photo: AI-Generated Image.