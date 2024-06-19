Calling All Hemp Beverage Producers: Enter The Benzinga x BevTest Competition By August 1

Loading... Loading...

Benzinga Cannabis and The Beverage Testing Institute (BevTest) have partnered to host the 2024 Benzinga Hemp Beverage Competition, marking a pivotal moment for hemp beverage producers worldwide. This competition, exclusively open to commercial hemp beverages infused with Hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, promises to spotlight the industry's best, bringing attention to a growing market segment.

Winners will be announced during the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago, happening on October 8 and 9.

A New Standard in Hemp Beverages

The competition, launching for the first time this year, aims to recognize excellence in five distinct categories:

THC-infused Seltzer

THC-infused RTD Cocktail

THC-infused Soda

THC-infused Tonic/Elixir

THC-infused Tea/Coffee

Each category will have a “Best of” and a “Runner-up” award, culminating in a prestigious Top 10 list to be revealed at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago on October 9, 2024.

The event is open to licensed, commercial hemp beverage producers globally, provided their products are made solely with Hemp-derived Delta-9 THC. This focus ensures a level playing field, distinguishing it from other cannabis or CBD-only beverage competitions.

Interested parties can register here.

Rigorous Evaluation Process

Entries will be evaluated by BevTest's expert panel, renowned for their world-class sensory evaluation capabilities. The tasting process, described as meticulous and methodical, involves blind tasting sessions conducted in an optimized environment to minimize external influences and ensure unbiased results. Each product will be judged on various sensory parameters to ensure the highest standards of quality and taste are met.

Read more about the methodology here.

Key Dates and Participation

The competition has set an entry deadline of August 1, 2024, with the first 100 entries accepted. Producers interested in participating are encouraged to register promptly due to the limited number of slots available. The submission fee is set at $700 per SKU, and participants are required to send a half case of samples for evaluation.

Industry Impact and Future Prospects

The Benzinga Hemp Beverage Competition is more than a contest: it's a celebration of innovation and quality in the hemp beverage industry.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Benzinga for this competition. It's an exciting time for the hemp beverage industry, and we look forward to discovering and showcasing the best products out there,” said Jerald O'Kennard, president of the Beverage Testing Institute.

Producers eager to showcase their hemp-infused beverages and gain industry recognition should act quickly. Detailed registration and submission guidelines are available on the BevTest website. The competition is a unique opportunity for brands to stand out in a rapidly evolving market and to be celebrated at a prominent industry event.

Cover image: AI + Canva edit