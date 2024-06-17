Unlock Decades Of Meditation Benefits In Days With 40 Years Of Zen's New Ketamine-Assisted Program

Loading... Loading...

40 Years of Zen, renowned for its exclusive five-day brain training retreat, has announced the launch of its Psychedelic-Assisted Neurofeedback Program, incorporating ketamine into its already extensive regimen. This program, starting in August 2024, represents a significant advancement in the field of neurofeedback and brain optimization.

Enhancing Neuroplasticity With Ketamine

40 Years of Zen, located in Kenmore, Washington, has long been a leader in personalized brain training, which is said to have been designed to unlock the benefits of decades of meditation in just five days. With the inclusion of ketamine, participants can now experience enhanced neuroplasticity, facilitating deeper subconscious access and fostering new spiritual experiences.

"With the addition of Ketamine, individuals will be able to dramatically enhance the neuroplasticity effects of our neurofeedback program to further amplify results for years to come," said Dave Asprey, founder of 40 Years of Zen.

The program is guided by neuroscientists and facilitators, ensuring a tailored approach to each participant's needs.

Dr. Mark Braunstein, the newly appointed medical director, emphasized the program's potential, stating, "By safely utilizing Ketamine under the care of a medical professional, it has been shown to lower psychological defenses, allowing for repressed emotions and memories to surface and addressing the root of trauma and obstacles."

A Comprehensive Experience

Participants in the program will undergo a detailed brain mapping process to identify their unique cognitive strengths and weaknesses. The regimen includes customized neurofeedback sessions in Zen Pods, where deep states of meditation are achieved. This is complemented by Custom Cap Quantitative Electroencephalography (QEEG) training, which is meant to increase focus, memory and brain processing speed. Additionally, the retreat offers a private chef, specialized supplements and proprietary tools to maximize the program's effectiveness.

The benefits of neurofeedback, especially when augmented with Ketamine, are manifold. Participants can expect to see improvements in IQ and EQ, increased productivity, enhanced creativity, and better decision-making skills. The training focuses on the alpha brain wave state, promoting a deeply relaxed yet highly alert mental state. Low doses of ketamine aid in achieving this state more readily, while higher doses can induce a theta-dominant state with gamma bursts, akin to those experienced by Zen monks after decades of practice.

Looking Ahead

With this innovative addition, 40 Years of Zen continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in brain training and cognitive enhancement. The program promises to offer unparalleled benefits, merging cutting-edge neuroscience with the transformative potential of psychedelics under professional guidance.

