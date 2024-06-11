Loading... Loading...

New York Lawmakers Approve Bill For Permanent Cannabis Farmers Markets

New York legislators passed a bill to make cannabis farmers markets a permanent fixture. Sponsored by State Sen. Michelle Hinchey (D) and Assembly member Donna Lupardo (D), the bill aims to support growers by allowing licensed retailers to host cannabis showcase events, noted Green Market Report. Each event, lasting up to two weeks, would require a permit from regulators, who can charge fees based on the event’s type and size.

This move follows temporary permissions granted during the slow rollout of New York's legal cannabis market, offering cultivators direct consumer interaction and increased sales opportunities. However, Governor Kathy Hochul’s final approval is still pending.

Florida Poised For Cannabis Legalization, Banking Reform Unlikely, Says GOP Congressman

Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), co-chair of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, predicts that Florida voters will pass a cannabis legalization initiative in November. Mast highlighted Florida’s progressive stance, suggesting it could become a model for other states, reported Marijuana Moment. Despite optimistic state-level developments, Mast expressed doubts about Congress advancing the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act by November, citing legislative hurdles and limited discussions on the issue. However, a recent poll from Fox News indicates strong support for the Florida initiative, potentially increasing pressure on federal lawmakers.

New Jersey Advocates Discuss Federal Cannabis And Psilocybin Legalization At CWC Conference

At the recent CWC cannabis business conference in New Jersey, key figures discussed the potential for federal cannabis legalization and advancements in medical psilocybin. According to Heady NJ, the event highlighted growing momentum for a national cannabis market and noted significant international progress in countries like Spain and Germany. The conference also underscored the role of U.S. states as pioneers in the cannabis and psychedelics industries.

California Closer To Enhanced Cannabis Lounge Experience As Bill Advances To Senate Floor

California is close to enhancing its cannabis lounge offerings, as a bill progresses through the legislature, aiming to legalize and expand services at cannabis lounges. Assembly Bill 1775, reintroduced by State Assembly member Matt Haney (D), seeks to permit these lounges to sell food and non-alcoholic beverages and host live events, noted Courthouse News Service.

This proposal, which previously faced a veto from Gov. Gavin Newsom over concerns around workers' right to a smoke-free environment, now includes measures to protect employees by separating consumption and food preparation areas. The bill, which cleared the Senate Business, Professions and Economic Development Committee on Tuesday, seeks to bolster the state’s legal cannabis market by providing lounges with new revenue streams.

Oklahoma Recalls Cannabis Products Amid New Testing Regulations

Shortly after implementing new cannabis testing regulations, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) issued a recall for specific cannabis products from Graves Farm Organics due to high pesticide levels, reported Tulsa World. Affected items include Bomber prerolls and various THC concentrates, flagged for containing harmful substances like permethrin and spiromesifen. Consumers are urged to check the full list of recalled products on the OMMA website and report any adverse effects.