West Meets Midwest: California Cannabis Culture Lands With Breez In Illinois Expansion

Breez, a leading cannabis brand, is making waves as it expands from California to Illinois. We spoke with Austin Hice, Breez's co-founder and CEO, to understand the strategies and innovations behind their success, despite the challenges of transitioning between states.

Strategic Expansion And Innovations

Breez's move to Illinois from California has required adapting to new challenges, particularly the harsh winter weather. However, the core strategy remains consistent: creating exceptional products that customers love and share. According to Hice, "ROI usually comes down to making products so great that customers keep coming back."

Licensing Agreements And Market Growth

Historically, Breez has shied away from licensing agreements, opting instead to operate directly or choose partners with proven track records.

This cautious approach has paid off, with Breez's first local partner in Illinois, Contract Canna, successfully launching operations. Hice noted, "We've seen many cannabis businesses fail just by choosing the wrong partners."

Innovations For Operational Efficiency

Breez has distinguished itself by focusing on proprietary hardware and software to drive efficiency and automation. This innovative approach has allowed the company to scale effectively.

Hice emphasized, "It's more about continually asking what can we cut out of our processes and systems to make them more scalable."

Maintaining Quality And Core Beliefs

Consistency in quality starts with consistent ingredients. Breez has delivered over 100 million doses, refining ingredient selections and quality control processes along the way.

Hice highlighted the importance of their in-house compliance and production staff in maintaining these standards.

Navigating Industry Challenges

Despite pressures from heavy taxation, overregulation and competition with the illegal market, Breez has managed to stay ahead by avoiding trends and hype. "We try to follow the example set by Ben Graham and those who came before us. The old ways are often still the best."

Breez's expansion into Illinois is just the beginning. With a strong foundation and innovative approach, the company is poised for continued growth in the ever-evolving cannabis industry.

All Photos: Courtesy of Breeze.