Drugs Discovered In Chilean Police Station's False Ceiling: How Did They Get There?

Via El Planteo

On Monday morning, a surprising discovery shook the 49th Quilicura Police Station when bags filled with marijuana and cocaine hydrochloride were found inside the bathroom used by police officers, according to Bio Bio Chile. The Military Prosecutor's Office and Carabineros have initiated a thorough investigation to determine the origin of these substances.

An Unexpected Discovery

The unusual discovery occurred at 7:50 AM, when administrative staff were preparing to start their workday. According to reports, the false ceiling (or double ceiling) in the shower area on the first floor unexpectedly gave way, revealing three bags of different colors containing these substances.

The situation was quickly reported to the Military Prosecutor's Office, which ordered the intervention of the Carabineros Logistics and Support Directorate along with the OS7, the specialized drug unit. Colonel Marcos Jiménez, head of the Metropolitan Prefecture Santiago Norte, stated, "The presence of marijuana and cocaine hydrochloride in the bags, which were dosed, was confirmed."

Analysis And Origin

The substances were analyzed by specialized personnel, confirming their composition. However, the discovery has raised numerous questions about how these drugs ended up in the attic of the police station bathroom in Quilicura. Colonel Jiménez clarified that "this bathroom is primarily used by Carabineros officers, but it can also be accessed by third parties visiting the station."

The incident was triggered due to previous work in the area for a leak that was not adequately fixed, causing the false ceiling to collapse. Currently, there are no detainees or police officers directly involved in the case. The investigation, led by the Military Prosecutor's Office and the OS7 of Carabineros, is ongoing to determine the responsibilities.

Consequences and Reflections

This discovery has sparked a debate about security and control within police facilities. The presence of drugs inside a police station raises serious doubts about possible failures in security and supervision protocols. The situation is being closely monitored by the authorities, who seek to prevent similar incidents in the future.

This case not only calls into question the internal security of police facilities but also the transparency and effectiveness in handling critical situations. As the investigation progresses, the community expects clear answers and strong measures to prevent such events from recurring.

