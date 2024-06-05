Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy In Vermont, State-Run Model In New Hampshire And Medical Marijuana In Arkansas

Loading... Loading...

Vermont Psychedelics And Harm Reduction Legislation

Vermont Governor Phil Scott signed a bill to create a task force for psychedelic-assisted therapy. This group will review research on psilocybin and MDMA, advising on their therapeutic regulation. However, Scott vetoed a measure to establish a safe drug consumption site in Burlington, citing concerns over implementation.

New Hampshire Cannabis Retail Model Rejection

The New Hampshire House rejected a state-run cannabis retail model proposed by Governor Chris Sununu. The model, which included a maximum of 15 state-run outlets, faced opposition for being overly regulatory. The bill now heads to a conference committee for further negotiation. New Hampshire remains the only New England state without legalized adult-use cannabis.

Arkansas Medical Marijuana Expansion

Arkansas is on track to expand medical marijuana access, with a ballot initiative likely to qualify for the November election. The initiative aims to reduce barriers to access and lower the cost of obtaining a medical marijuana card. This expansion reflects growing support for medical marijuana in the state.

Photo: AI-Generated Image.