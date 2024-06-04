Argentina Targets Europe With Major Cannabis Export Deals

Loading... Loading...

Argentina is making significant strides in the global cannabis market, setting its sights on Europe as it ramps up exports and secures pivotal deals. Two major developments highlight the country's ambitions: the inaugural medicinal cannabis export from Argentina province Corrientes to Switzerland and Patagonia Heritage's entry into the German market.

Corrientes' Cannabis Export To Switzerland

In a landmark move, the governor of Corrientes, Gustavo Valdés, announced the province's first export of medicinal cannabis flowers to Switzerland, reported El Planteo. This historic agreement, finalized during a meeting in Geneva with Scott Hylen, founder of 54Trees Consulting, positions Corrientes as a formidable player in the global medicinal cannabis market.

"This global market continues to grow," Valdés told LT7. "Corrientes can become an important player." In a video shared on social media, Valdés expressed gratitude to Hylen for facilitating this market entry, highlighting discussions on the potential of CBD produced in Corrientes.

The cannabis exported from Argentina will come from the interdisciplinary project Caá Cannabis. This initiative involves the Government of Corrientes, professionals from INTA (the National Institute of Agricultural Technology), the National University of the Northeast, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the Government of Jujuy, Cannabis Patagónico and Brest & Brest. The project focuses on developing high-quality, safe cannabis products that contribute to public well-being and promote industrial, socioeconomic, and scientific development.

Valdés further noted, "After investment, research, and labor to develop a quality Corrientes strain, we are ready to enter the world market where there is a high demand for flowers that can be produced in series in the greenhouses of Caá Cannabis in Corrientes."

Patagonia Heritage's European Partnership

In another significant move, Cantourage Group SE, a leading European producer and distributor of medicinal cannabis, has partnered with Patagonia Heritage, an Argentine company known for its high-quality cannabis products, reported El Planteo. This collaboration aims to introduce Patagonia Heritage's exclusive variety, "The New+," to the German market, marking a milestone in the medicinal cannabis industry.

Founded in 2021, Patagonia Heritage is dedicated to offering natural alternatives for patient well-being, aligning perfectly with Cantourage's extensive distribution network in Europe. Alejandro San Miguel, the co-founder of Patagonia Heritage, expressed his enthusiasm. "The partnership with Cantourage is very important for us as it ensures we work with the best in the field, allowing us to reach as many patients as possible throughout Germany and other European countries."

"The New+," developed in collaboration with Canadian producer Lyonleaf and the renowned Humboldt Seed Organization, boasts a unique genetic profile. This Indica-dominant hybrid, a descendant of Girl Scout Cookies (Sherbs cut) and Larry OG, features an exceptional terpene profile, including myrcene, limonene, linalool and caryophyllene.

Produced in state-of-the-art indoor facilities, "The New+" adheres to strict quality standards, including a 14-day hang dry and 21-day cold cure process, culminating in an exclusive hand trim that ensures premium-quality buds.

Bernhard Retzer, Cantourage's global sales director remarked, "We are thrilled that an increasing number of suppliers want to enter the European medicinal cannabis market with the help of our long-standing distribution expertise on the continent. Patagonia Heritage is an exciting addition to our portfolio, as it is the first Argentine brand in European medicinal cannabis. Patients can expect more products and cultivars to be available in Germany, the UK, and other countries worldwide soon."

Patagonia Heritage's entry into the European market not only signifies a significant advancement for the Argentine company but also underscores the growing global demand and acceptance of medicinal cannabis. This collaboration promises to enhance the offerings available to European patients, ensuring access to the highest quality cannabis products.

Photo courtesy of Patagonia Heritage.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.