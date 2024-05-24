Boosting Cannabis Retail Growth With Data: LeafLink And CASA Unite To Deliver Profit-Driving Analytics

Loading... Loading...

LeafLink, a leader in cannabis wholesale, announced on Thursday that it was entering into a partnership with CASA, a retail data analysis service provider, to enhance profitability for cannabis retailers using sophisticated data analytics. This partnership promises quick integration and efficient onboarding with CASA’s “white glove” data services, designed to mesh seamlessly with retailers’ existing technology stacks.

Addressing Industry Challenges

Recent findings from Whitney Economics and the National Cannabis Industry Association cited by LeafLink indicate that 37% of cannabis businesses struggle to achieve profitability. The announced partnership addresses critical gaps in merchandise planning and data analysis expertise. Additionally, it tackles the lack of technological solutions that can deliver measurable ROI, making it a timely initiative in an industry seeking operational efficiency.

Expertise And Customized Service

Matt Hutchinson, chief product officer at LeafLink, praised the partnership. “CASA’s impact on retailers is unmatched, driving significant profit increases within the first 30-60 days for their customers. Their expertise in data analysis and merchandise planning complements our technology perfectly. It also addresses the needs of many stores that don't have the time, staff, or expertise to effectively embed analytics into their business planning.”

Complimentary Retail Data Analysis

As a benefit of this partnership, CASA is comping its "Retail Data Analysis" for dispensaries that engage with them, a service usually priced between $3,000 and $5,000. This analysis employs CASA’s proprietary reporting suite to scrutinize POS data, delivering actionable insights into profitability, margins and performance across various metrics including revenue, discount rates, sales velocity and inventory levels.

A Partnership Driven By Data

Taylor Stafford, CEO and founder of CASA, commented on the transformative potential of their tools: “Retailers want to harness their data to make decisions they know will drive higher profitability and better performance, CASA provides the tools, engineers, and analysts to make this a reality.”

"Partnering with LeafLink and leveraging their financial offerings enables CASA professionals to unlock additional retail profitability. The partnership is a natural fit, and we're excited to help operators be more efficient and increase their bottom line via data-driven decision-making," Stafford added.

