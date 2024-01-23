LeafLink, New York Cannabis Retail Association Announce Partnership To Increase Efficiencies For Retailers

Loading... Loading...

LeafLink, the nation's largest wholesale cannabis marketplace, announced it entered into a partnership with the New York Cannabis Retail Association (NYCRA), the largest retail trade group in the New York cannabis market.

Why It Matters: This newly formed partnership would help New York cannabis operators lower costs while improving business processes for retailers and sellers who are part of NYCRA. The partnership would establish a cash-back rewards program for NYCRA members and provide discounts and increase advertising opportunities for sellers.

"By partnering with LeafLink, we're helping ensure our members have premier access to a platform that can not only help them transact business safely and securely, but also reduce the need for multiple back-office accounting and payment programs to create more efficient operations," said Jayson Tantalo, vice-president of operations at NYCRA in a press release.

“We look forward to growing this partnership and ensuring our members have every tool available to achieve success."

Rodney Holcombe, director of public policy at LeafLink, said the company was delighted to be partnering with the NYCRA and helping retailers use the company's tools to "reduce their operating costs, keep their shelves stocked, and their customers happy."

"We know that getting a business off the ground is difficult, and even more challenging in the cannabis market, and we're proud to bring our expertise and experience to our hometown of New York and provide the tools needed to help the market grow and prosper," Holcombe added.

NYCRA's 230 members have access to a channel on Discord where cannabis operators working on every aspect of the business interact and communicate directly with each other to build and form working relationships. By working with LeafLink, retailers and brands will now have a secure platform to build on those established relationships to place and track orders, make payments, track sales data and monitor their business.

LeafLink Payment Solutions provides retailers with a cost-free method to directly pay their vendors through the marketplace, making it possible for brands and retailers to exchange products and payments in secure, compliant and efficient cash transactions.

LeafLink will also offer NYCRA retail members the opportunity to earn additional cash back for all 2024 wholesale purchases paid through LeafLink's Payment Solutions.

